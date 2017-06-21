Sam Howard has been dreaming about making the major leagues for a long time.

Now, the former Cartersville pitcher is one short step away after he was called up to the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in the Colorado Rockies organization just over a week ago.

“It’s different from when I got promoted in the middle of the season last year from High- to Double-A, just because you know you’re this close,” Howard said. “You’re one step away from your dream since you were a little kid and then, to be honest, almost every series [in Triple-A], whether it’s on the road or you’re at home, someone’s getting called up to the big leagues.”

It’s been a weird season for Howard, who pitched through shoulder inflammation in spring training, made an unplanned Triple-A debut for his first start of the year, and then had another injury setback just when he looked to be on the verge of getting the call-up for real.

Through two-and-a-half months, though, the lefty’s season is looking a lot like last year did—a dominant start followed by a midseason promotion.

In 2016, an All-Star first half in the High-A California League saw Howard promoted to the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats.

He was looking to build on that this year, but in spring training, Howard felt discomfort in his shoulder.

“We thought I was going through a dead-arm phase and I was just trying to throw through it,” Howard said. “I found out later in spring training, I had an MRI, there was a bunch of inflammation in there and I got a cortisone shot.”

The treatment cleared up any issues with Howard’s shoulder — he said it “hasn’t felt this good in years” — but the former Georgia Southern pitcher got a late start to his season after staying in extended spring training to fully recover.

The delay also led to him making his first start of the year in Triple-A, his first-ever appearance at the level.

The Rockies’ spring training complex is in Arizona, close to Albuquerque, and when the Isotopes had a doubleheader on Howard’s scheduled throwing day, they flew him in to pitch and take a little pressure off the bullpen.

Howard was decent in that game, allowing one run on three hits in 2.2 innings, and then flew directly to Hartford, making his first Double-A start of the year eight days later.

That start — four shutout innings — set off an extended run of dominance through the Eastern League.

In nine starts for Hartford, Howard never surrendered more than three runs, and that number just once.

According to Howard, he’s been consistently throwing 90-93 with his fastball this year, while his mid-80s slider has become a true out pitch.

“Really, this year, I’ve just been pounding the strike zone, just being confident out on the mound,” Howard said. “Working fast and trying to take control of the game and work as fast as I want to work, and make the hitters uncomfortable. It’s basically just getting ahead of every hitter, not being afraid of who’s in the box, who’s hitting .500 for the week or who’s not. It’s just getting ahead and making my pitches and then going from there.”

He gave up just 31 hits and 13 runs in 46.1 innings and struck out 40, and his 2.33 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with the Yard Goats would have been second and first in the entire Eastern League, respectively, if Howard had pitched enough innings to qualify.

With a statline like that, Howard could have been called up to Triple-A even sooner, but there was one final setback he had to overcome.

On May 21st against Akron, Howard felt a pull in his side while pitching to the last batter of the fourth inning.

“I went back out for the fifth to try to throw in the fifth and that’s when I felt it, I was like, ‘Oh, crap, I did something when I felt that in the fourth,’” Howard said. “I faced one hitter and my velo wasn’t even the same, I couldn’t get extended, so the trainers and everybody noticed it from the dugout and ran out to the field, so I had to come out after that.”

The diagnosis was a strained oblique, which caused Howard to miss one start and then build his strength back for two more after that.

The injury potentially pushed his Triple-A call-up back for a few weeks, but after not being bothered by the oblique in his third start back, the Rockies made the move.

“It was a call I’d been anticipating. I was waiting on it for a few weeks in Double-A, so definitely when that call made it to the office after my last start in Double-A and told me, it was definitely a big relief,” Howard said.”I was trying to pitch my way out of Double-A to get to Triple-A, and then I had that little injury so that was a little aggravating. Then, once I got over the injury a couple weeks later, that was what was on my mind, was to earn my way to Triple-A, so when I got called into the office that night, it was definitely a big relief and pretty exciting.”

Howard has so far made one start in his second stint with the Isotopes, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings on June 16.

With the hitters also one step away from the majors, the competition has gotten correspondingly difficult.

“We were talking the other day in the locker room, it’s like half of everybody’s roster in Triple-A, these guys have big league time, at least half of them,” Howard said. “So they pick their spots, they look for a pitch in a certain part of the zone, and if they get that pitch, they’re not going to miss it. Your outs are going to be louder and they’re going to put more barrel on the ball and they’re going to hit mistakes, so you really just have to stay within yourself and make your pitches and be who you are on the mound, not do too much.”

Howard, though, thinks that he’s prepared, with last year’s midseason promotion giving him the blueprint for succeeding at a new level.

If he can repeat the success that he had after last year’s promotion, Howard could find himself joining the crew of young pitchers that have made Colorado a surprise early contender for the NL West.

“I’ve played with [Rockies pitchers] Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, I’ve played with those guys last year in Double-A and so on. It’s awesome to see what they’re doing,” Howard said. “I’m really happy for them and they’ve worked hard and they deserve it. [But] another point of view is, if they can do it, I believe I can do it, so it’s encouraging to see that we were all together last year and they’re out there doing really good in the big leagues this year. It’s encouraging to me to know that I could be doing what they’re doing pretty soon.”