The search for the next Cartersville High baseball coach is over, and the new Canes headman will be announced at 4:30 p.m. today in the boardroom at the Cartersville School System’s office on Nelson St.

Cartersville Athletic Director Darrell Demastus said Wednesday the process included plenty of quality applicants from “good, successful programs.”

“We had a total of about 22, 23 complete the application process,” he said. “We interviewed nine.”

Demastus said the approach to the hiring has followed a similar process to the one that hired football coach Joey King, with a diverse committee conducting interviews.

Committee members included CHS Principal Marc Feuerbach, Demastus, as well as parents of former players, business people from around the community and a teacher at the high school.

The position came open on May 23 when Stuart Chester resigned as Cartersville’s head coach to take the same position at Buford High School after 20 years at the helm of the Canes.