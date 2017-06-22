Former Columbus High School baseball coach Bobby Howard has been named Stuart Chester’s successor at Cartersville.

Cartersville announced the hiring in a press conference Thursday.

Iconic Cartersville head baseball coach Chester stepped down in late May to take the same position at Buford.

Now, his spot will be filled by one of his biggest rivals—and one of the few coaches in the state that could match his legendary resume.

Howard, who has been the coach at Central Phenix City in Alabama for the last two years, and Chester faced each other numerous times in the late rounds of the state playoffs when the former was at Columbus.

Howard’s Blue Devils beat Chester’s Canes in the state quarterfinals in 2005 and 2006, before Cartersville returned the favor with wins in the 2008 quarterfinals and 2009 state championship. Howard got the last word, though, with quarterfinal wins over the Canes in 2010 and 2012.

The quality of both teams made Cartersville-Columbus one of the premier baseball rivalries in the state.

Howard built Columbus into a powerhouse after being hired as the head baseball coach there in 1984.

Prior to that, he had coached at Jordan Vocational High School, Kendrick High School and Middle Georgia College.

It was at Columbus, though, that he found his greatest success, winning over 800 games and 12 state championships in his 31-year tenure and coaching players such as Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

That success led to numerous awards.

Howard was named the Diamond Baseball National Coach of the Year in 2000 and the ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012. He was a state coach of the year at least 11 times, and was inducted into the National Federation of High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December 2017.

He left Columbus in 2015 and coached two years at Central Phenix City, although that didn’t stop his rivalry with Cartersville.

Central beat the Canes each of the last two years.

Howard’s 2017 Central team was 21-17 and lost in the first round of the Alabama 7A state playoffs to Theodore.

He takes over a team that had similar results last year, as the Canes went 22-10 and lost to Blessed Trinity in the first round of the Georgia 4A state playoffs.