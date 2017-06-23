A 5-0 record in the morning pool-play session of the LakePoint 7-on-7 tournament turned out to be too much of a good thing for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes Friday.

After blitzing through their pool and being seeded as the No. 2 seed for bracket play, the Canes came out flat in the opening game of the afternoon, scoring just once on offense and losing to Greater Atlanta Christian 16-14.

“We had a long break, the same thing happened last weekend,” coach Joey King said. “We sit there for two hours and then came back out and missed several opportunities to make plays. We had one busted assignment that sticks out in my mind, we had two overthrown balls there on the final possession, we had chances to make plays on defense, we just didn’t make plays. I thought our kids fought hard, they competed hard, but after the long break, like it was last weekend, we just weren’t very focused.”

The loss came one week after a similar situation for the Canes, who went 4-0 in pool play last weekend at a 7-on-7 tournament in Roswell before being eliminated in the first round of bracket play after a long lunch break.

On Friday, the problem was the offense, which was playing without its leading receiver among the returners, E.J. Turner, who sat out with a minor injury.

After scoring on their second drive, Trevor Lawrence and Co. wouldn’t add another, and GAC started coming back from a 14-4 deficit soon after.

A stop made it 14-6, before they scored and made the two-point conversion to tie it with under two minutes to go.

That put the ball back in Lawrence’s hands, but he overthrew two deep balls in the end zone and the resulting stop gave GAC both two points for a 16-14 lead and the ball back.

Cartersville’s defense couldn’t come up with a stop before time ran out, leaving the Canes eliminated from their hometown tournament.

“We have to do a better job getting focused and ready to go,” King said. “We got them up early, starting warming up early and thought we were ready, but we didn’t play like a very focused team out there.”

That couldn’t have been any more different than the morning session, in which the Canes dominated.

Their first game was their closest on the scoreboard, as they beat Ridgeland 23-18, and the morning sessions also included beatdowns of Kennesaw Mountain (25-6) and Trinity Christian (27-3).

The biggest play of the day came in the last game of pool play when North Paulding had the ball near the Cartersville end zone with seven seconds left to play.

North Paulding was within one score, and on the crucial final play, rising senior defensive back Bradley Kirk stepped in front of a route and leaped in the air, picking off the pass to clinch the win and keep the Canes undefeated.

“Everything looked good this morning,” King said. “We were flying around, making plays. Guys were feeding off each other and you get in a rhythm with those where we played 30 minutes and then you’re off 30 minutes, play 30 and then off 30.”

The tournament was the last 7-on-7 extravaganza of the summer for the Canes.

According to King, they might meet up with some other teams just to play later in the summer, but attention has been turned away from the big tournaments.

In fact, the Canes will take the next two weeks off, and come back July 10 as the urgency for the season ramps up.

With that in mind, King actually took away a hopeful note from the 7-on-7 loss.

“Not to be ultra-successful there at the end kind of leaves them a little hungry throughout the break,” King said. “So there’s always some positive in it, right?”