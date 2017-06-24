RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

At the conclusion of Vic Beasley’s football camp on Saturday at Adairsville High’s Tiger Stadium, hundreds of kids lined up on the track for an autograph and picture with him.

It took nearly an hour and thirty minutes to finish the session, but Beasley signed every last ball, shirt and even a shoe.

“Vic wants to have an effect on young people,” Adairsville head football coach Eric Bishop said. “He will sit out here in the signing line until the last person is there. It means that much to him to be a positive

influence on young people and this community and this high school.”

After the signing session, Vic reflected on his second summer having a camp, something he hopes to turn into an annual event.

“It went great. You know, it was great turnout,” Beasley said. “A lot of kids showed up and participated and competed very well.”

Beasley’s football camp is for rising 5-8 graders, and the registration was free. The camp featured 18 stations.

In these stations the kids were taught different drills, and most of the drills were manned by members of the Adairsville High football team.

The participants gained a better appreciation of life and football.

“What I took away is the ability to see young kids grow and see them compete at a high level,” Beasley said. “I think the kids’ takeaway is, the inspiration. I think they look up to me a lot and that’s the reason they are here.”

The camp also gives Beasley a different perspective when it comes to football because he is the one always being coached, so the role reversal was welcoming to him.

Like Beasley, Adairsville senior Bryce Burgess enjoyed being the coach for a change.

“I was telling the coaches, my station was almost a realization station,” Burgess said. “I let them know not everybody is a winner, but we can all push to be one. It was a good opportunity to push little kids and see them compete.”

The camp was expected to have around 300 kids, but due to the possibility of rain, only about 200 kids showed up. That number is still an increase from last year, which yielded around 125 kids.

Bishop said it was fortunate that the camp still went on because it was a great help to the community.

“Hopefully, next year, we can get [the camp] to grow,” Bishop said. “The camp has been growing and the word is getting out. Obviously, with Vic here and being involved, it makes it a great day.”

With all the fame surrounding Beasley, it is easy for some kids to get nervous when they are in his presence. But Beasley was quick to remind the kids to enjoy the moment.

“[I told them] Just relax and be yourself,” Beasley said. “I’m a human being just like you all. God created me the same way.”

Bishop said his team is used to seeing Beasley around the weight room and in games, so they are not fazed when he is around.

“He’s around so often, he’s just ‘our Vic.’ That’s what we call him,” Bishop said. “That’s the way our kids see him too. We can be right in the middle of a Friday night football game, and he’ll walk on out to the sidelines and nobody even flinches.”

The comfort level Beasley has established with the football team allows the players to observe how Beasley interacts with the community.

In particular, Burgess has enjoyed having Beasley around. He said it inspires him.

“He’s a great role model,” Burgess said. “You can literally watch everything he does, and it’s cool to have that right in front of us.”

While Burgess gets inspiration from Beasley, Beasley will get inspired by three-time All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller. The two will work out together as Beasley prepares for the upcoming season, which begins late next month.

“I look forward to working with Von,” Beasley said. “He’s a great pass rusher, and I can learn a lot from him. He can teach me a lot of things to help me become a better player.”

Beasley will hope the fruits of his labor will pay off in the future, but one thing is for certain is the impact he left on the kids at his camp.

“It was just a humbling experience,” Beasley said. “I love giving back to my community and seeing all these kids come out, it just shows how much they appreciate what I do.”