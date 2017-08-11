A Shutout to Start Out: Cartersville blanks Westminster in 31-0 scrimmage win

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville linebacker Nyvin Nelson pummels a Westminster ballcarrier during a scrimmage Friday at Weinman Stadium. Cartersville beat Westminster 31-0. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

It was business as usual for Cartersville football in a 31-0 opening scrimmage win over Westminster Friday.

The defense in particular shined, with Nyvin Nelson turning on the hit stick and Marko Dudley recording a first-half interception.

Dudley and the secondary didn’t miss a beat even with the absence of Evan Williams, who sat out with a minor injury.

On offense, Trevor Lawrence, wearing a red non-contact jersey, looked like Trevor Lawrence, tossing two first half touchdowns and passing for 134 yards. Rico Frye ran with a purpose and notched a touchdown of his own. Frye opened the game with a 55-yard run that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“[Frye] and Marcus Gary are running really really good,” head coach Joey King said.

Marcus Gary did have a nice game, proving his versatility and ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Gary scored early in the first half off a well-executed 17-yard screen pass.

The nature of a game like this is to get a team that’s been competing against itself for months to face live competition. Cartersville was able to do that.

“We really wanted to get [the starters] at least one full quarter and a little bit of the second quarter, and if we felt good about the way they were playing, we were going to go ahead and pull them out,” King said.

Lawrence exited the game at around the seven minute mark in the second quarter, a quarter and a half cameo of nearly flawless football. He completed a beautiful pitch-and-catch slant to Jackson Lowe after coaches made a pre-snap adjustment in the trips formation.

One area the Canes figure to focus in on as they prepare for a road game at Allatoona: catching the ball. The amount of dropped passes the team had required two hands to count, with one drop leading to an interception.

King didn’t seem too concerned about his team’s ability to secure the ball, attributing most of it to youth and chalking it up as an anomaly.

He praised the effort of his defense, which flew around the field all night and forced a few turnovers of its own.

“Even late in the game, they were still hustling to the ball,” King said. “I was impressed with the secondary.”

This game was played in Cartersville after originally scheduled as a Westminster home game. Flooding at the Wildcats’ stadium forced a move to Cartersville, drawing a decent crowd for a scrimmage.

The Canes’ attention now turns to a road game at Allatoona in the season opener.

“Allatoona, they do a really good job and they’ll have a great game plan in place,” King said. “Our goal coming [into Friday] was to get a lot of people a lot of reps so we can see how they respond under the Friday night lights. I think we accomplished that. We played pretty clean for the most part.”