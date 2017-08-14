Woodland softball drops season opener

In its season opener Monday, Woodland softball dropped an error-plagued 5-4 game to Carrollton.

“[Carrollton] is one of the best teams in the region,” Woodland head coach Colman Roberts said. “I thought we played good. Couple of defensive plays hurt us.”

Carrollton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third, and Woodland cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning.

But despite the miscues, Woodland was able to take a lead in the game, taking a 4-3 advantage into the 5th.

Ansley Evans and Morgan Bailey displayed good plate discipline, with Evans forcing a balk and Bailey drawing a bases-loaded walk.

But the Lady Wildcats gave up consecutive runs in the fifth and the sixth and were unable to recover. The tying run scored in the fifth after another errant throw to third, and Carrollton’s Carlie Monsour doubled home Montana Dallas for the winning run.

Woodland’s defensive struggles were mistakes on the fundamental side — an ill-advised throw to third by Skylar Chappell allowed a stationary runner to score in the fourth.

Woodland also had a tough time playing the ball out of the air, allowing more than a few Carrollton infield hits.

Roberts was pleased with his team's ability to work the count. In a first game, as this was, it wouldn’t be unexpected to see Woodland’s hitters to come out overeager.

Were it not for a few mistakes, this could have been a very different game.

“Couple times we left our position and who knows what we were thinking,” Roberts said.