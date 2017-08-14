Howard still dealing as minor leaguers carry updates

It’s one of the slowest weeks in the calendar for alumni updates, as college sports still haven’t started and the collegiate summer baseball leagues are over, leaving just the minor leaguers playing.

Sam Howard continues to bring his Triple-A ERA down after a quality start last Wednesday for the Albuquerque Isotopes in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Pitching against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Howard surrendered a two-run homer in the first to Chris Parmelee, who has nearly 1,000 MLB plate appearances with the Twins, Orioles and Yankees.

After that mistake, though, Howard settled down and shut out New Orleans for the next five innings before exiting, giving him a final line of two runs surrendered in six innings.

He also gave up seven hits while striking out five, including former big leaguers Christian Colon and Brandon Barnes.

Howard, a Cartersville alumnus, didn’t get the win, as he left with Albuquerque down 2-1, but the Isotopes scored four in the top of the ninth for a 5-2 victory.

The outing lowered Howard’s Triple-A ERA to 3.88 in 11 starts with the Isotopes.

In 58 innings at the level, he’s given up 60 hits and struck out 51. His total ERA for the year, counting his nine appearances with Double-A Hartford, is 3.19.

After surrendering 22 earned runs in his first seven starts with Albuquerque, Howard has allowed just two in his last three, and two of his three scoreless starts in Triple-A have also come in that time.

Down in Class A-Advanced, Connor Justus finally broke a long hitless streak, but his batting average has continued to shrink back towards the Mendoza line.

Justus got a hit in each of his first two games last week, the first ending an 0-for-19 drought, but finished the week just 2-for-14 in four games.

He struck out five times, walked once, stole a base and drove in one run.

Over the season with the Inland Empire 66ers in the Los Angeles Angels organization, Justus is hitting .205 in 352 at-bats.

He has walked 53 times, boosting his on-base percentage to .324 and ranking him third in the California League in bases on balls.

He’s also stolen 13 bases in 17 tries, which ranks 16th in the league. Of the 22 players in the league to have stolen double-digit bags, only five have been caught less than Justus.