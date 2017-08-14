Cartersville softball succumbs to late Cedartown surge

Cartersville softball never got the bats going and gave up six runs in the last two innings Monday in an 8-2 loss to Cedartown.

The Lady Canes were four-hit by the Lady Bulldogs and committed three errors on defense to help a Cedartown team that racked up 13 hits.

Cedartown scored two runs in the first off Colbi Ballard, but the Cartersvile ace shut them down for the next three innings.

The Lady Canes scratched one back in the top of the second on an Anna Kate McElhaney single that scored Jolea Prokop, and tied it in the third on a single by Ballard that scored Paris Poston.

Those four had the only hits in the game, and Cartersville would get just one more baserunner, in the fourth when Prokop singled.

Cedartown, meanwhile, got to Ballard in the fifth, scoring four runs after the Cartersville pitcher got the first two outs of the inning.

That decided the game, and the Lady Bulldogs scored twice more against Anna Kate McElhaney in the sixth. The loss dropped Cartersville to 1-1 after a season-opening 15-4 rout of Darlington.

The Lady Canes will have a chance to get right back in the winning column today at home against Central, Carrollton at 5:30 p.m.

Adairsville loses 9-1

The Adairsville Lady Tigers struggled at North Murray Monday, losing 9-1.

The loss dropped Adairsville to 1-1 after their season-opening 9-4 win over region rival Cass.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action today at LFO at 5:55 p.m.