Adairsville’s Wilkes wins wakeboard championship on Lake Allatoona

Adairsville senior and Terminus Wake Park regular Johnathon Wilkes captured a national championship on Lake Allatoona in Acworth in early August.

Wilkes won the junior men division, for ages 14-18, at the World Wake Association (WWA) Wakeboard National Championships on Aug. 4.

“It felt like a really big accomplishment, because I’ve competed a lot in nationals, and this was the year I finally won,” Wilkes said.

As opposed to being towed behind a cable like at Terminus, contestants at the National Championships are towed behind a boat in a return to the original style of wakeboarding.

“Boat is a lot harder,” Wilkes said. “You’re going a lot faster and you’re not moving straight forward, like you are at the cable. You’re actually moving forward and to the side.”

Competing against 12 other riders in the division, Wilkes scored an 81.67 to finish first in his heat on Thursday, Aug. 3, the first day of the competition.

Coming back the next day, he stomped the competition with a score of 88.00 in the finals, winning the title over Noah Wildman of Indiana, who scored 81.67.

After the championship, Wilkes returned to Terminus with the adoration of his peers.

“Everyone was super excited for me, because they understand how hard it is to do that,” Wilkes said.

Next year, he’ll move up to the junior pro division to defend his title against the best young riders in the country.