Tigers hoping for upset in season opener

After a disappointing scrimmage loss against Woodland last Friday, the first order of business for Adairsville football is: clean up mistakes.

“Turnovers and snapping issues we have were at the top of the list we needed to correct and fix,” head coach Eric Bishop said.

The Tigers lost numerous fumbles in their scrimmage against Woodland, a 21-7 loss. That won’t cut it Friday, as a matchup with a formidable Ridgeland team awaits.

The Panthers return a boatload of starters from a 2016 team that tied for first in its Class 4A region.

Bishop said that Ridgeland’s speed is what stands out among everything, and that his team will need to limit the Panthers’ ability to get to the edge if they are going to be successful.

“They’re a two headed monster in that they want to be Wing-T to jet sweep oriented,” Bishop said. “But, on any given down, they can go four wide and be a spread team. It’ll take everything we got to figure it out what they plan to attack our defense with.”

Running in that formation and expected to contribute for Ridgeland are fullback Jalyn Shelton, wingback Markeith Montgomery and speedy receiver Stephon Moore.

Montgomery was a preseason all-state selection and is committed to Kennesaw State. Shelton also was named preseason all-state and is a three-star recruit committed to Navy.

Shelton in particular has burned the Tigers in recent seasons.

He ran 13 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns and had one catch for 25 yards in the first half last year against the Tigers after running for over 100 yards against Adairsville in 2015.

Montgomery also is a standout on defense, but that is the side of the ball where the Panthers struggled a season ago, allowing 31.4 points per game to their five playoff opponents from last season.

The offense, meanwhile, averaged over 40 points per game as the team went on to reach the second round of state.

“If they get the edge and run their jet sweep game, it’s going to be a long, long night,” Bishop said of Ridgeland’s offense.

Both sides of the ball were strong last year for Ridgeland when the Panthers steamrolled the Tigers 49-7 in Rossville.

Despite the most recent lopsided score, Adairsville had won the previous two years and is 4-2 all-time against the Panthers.

Ridgeland does have a track record of success, though, winning the 2012 Class 4A state championship.

Ridgeland’s head coach, Wesley Tankersley, has a strong reputation in the state, and the Panthers have improved in each of his first two seasons at the helm, leading many to believe the Ridgeland program is on the upswing.

As for Adairsville, the quarterback situation is still in flux. Bryce Burgess will get the majority of snaps, but Mason Boswell will also see some time.

The two are handling the competition well — Bishop was pleased with their approach and attitude out of the scrimmage, as both play defense as well.

The Tigers will look to get running back Christian Steele involved, too, but Bishop indicated that the offense will make in-game adjustments based on what Ridgeland shows them.

This is a game in which Adairsville is very much the underdog, but Bishop said his team is up for the challenge.

“It’s a great measuring stick for us,” Bishop said. “We’re looking for an upset win here, but if that doesn’t happen, not all is lost. We want to make sure we’re improving on last week’s mistakes.”