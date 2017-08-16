Cass looks to sort through injuries, position battles in scrimmage

Cass football head coach Bobby Hughes believes in the importance on facing off against good competition. It won’t take very long for that to happen.

The Colonels will take on Pepperell High School, which won its region and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2016, in a scrimmage Friday.

“We’re not going to get better if we don’t compete against good teams every week,” Hughes said.

The Dragons are that type of competition. They return a lot of players and have a few skill players drawing Division-I interest.

Running back Tae Hammond has a scholarship offer from Jacksonville State; T.J. Watkins is an elusive wide receiver; and Connor Chandler is a two-way player who is a big contributor.

“We have an idea of what they do," Hughes said. "Last year [in a scrimmage], we were so concerned with us that we didn’t spend time preparing for [them]. It showed a little bit.”

Cass enters this game with uncertainty at quarterback and offensive line. At quarterback, Rett Moore and Logan Nelson are fighting for time, and both are expected to play Friday.

Hughes said that neither of his two quarterbacks has done enough to separate himself thus far, and he doesn’t anticipate that happening.

“Unless something just absolutely crazy happens, I expect us to go into next week planning on playing both of them,” Hughes said. “Does that mean that one of them can’t go out there and blow my doors off? Sure they can.”

Protecting those quarterbacks will be a depleted offensive line. Hughes likes to have 10 offensive linemen available during the season; he’ll have eight Friday.

Sophomore Johnny Bootz will start at center, and Hughes suggested that he’ll have an opportunity to keep his job.

Should he play well, Bootz could be a stabilizing force on the line as the team works on getting the rest of its linemen back.

“I asked [Bootz] today if he was excited,” Hughes said. “He said he wasn’t excited, he was nervous.”

Nerves aside, there is a way to spin the injuries that are plaguing the line.

“It limits what we can do from a formation standpoint,” the head coach said. “May shrink playbook a little bit, but when you’re breaking in a new quarterback, that may not be all bad.”

In short, the circumstances that create a shortage of depth at one position may help determine in the long run who is most adept at quarterback.

Cass is also in a unique situation Friday. Most teams in the area will play their first game of the season Friday. That obviously isn’t the case for the Colonels.

Not only will they see their first organized competition, but they will do so against a Pepperell team that will be playing in its second straight scrimmage.

Hughes indicated that he is pleased with that way his team’s schedule works out.

“I personally wouldn’t want to be playing a regular season game this week, just from a preparation standpoint,” Hughes said. We’ve only been in pads for 2 1/2 weeks.”

So the Colonels get an extra week to refine and fine-tune before their first game next Friday. It will be one that will draw a lot of attention, as a county showdown with Adairsville awaits.