Volleyball roundup: Cass splits, Adairsville falters, and Woodland gets mixed results

Cass volleyball split its matches Tuesday, losing the first and winning the second against county rival Adairsville.

The Lady Colonels took Fannin County to three sets, losing the first 25-17, rebounding in the second, 25-13, and losing the third 15-12.

They would only need two to extinguish a young Adairsville team that returned just three starters from last year’s team.

They took the first set 25-8, and the second came about as easily at 25-12.

“We picked it up a lot when we played Adairsville,” head coach Chelsea Morris said.

Adairsville is still gelling, as its head coach Patricia McPhee said.

“We’re still kind of getting used to each other,” McPhee said. “We’re still working on how we work together, who’s in the right positions, who’s supposed to be covering where. We’re still learning each other.”

As for Woodland volleyball, the Lady ’Cats were in a separate gym at Gordon Central.

They lost to Murray County in straight sets in their first game, 22-25 and 14-25. Caroline Gore led the way with five digs.

They rebounded in their second match, defeating Gordon Central in three sets, 25-17, 8-25 and 15-8.

Emmaline Payne was the leading scorer, with six kills, two aces and six digs.

“We’re really like a true Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde so far this season,” head coach David Condon said.