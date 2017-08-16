Adairsville takes 1st region win: Lady Canes fall to Central

The big intracounty, intraregion game between Cass and Woodland was rained out Tuesday, but there were still some high school softball games around the county.

That was good news for Adairsville, which had a big day with the bats en route to a 12-7 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Natalie Burrow led the way with three hits for the Lady Tigers, while four more players chipped in with two, including Havyn Isaac, Cortney Jacobs, Loren Harris and Sierra Tanner.

In total, Adairsville had 13 hits in the game, as the team moves to 2-1 on the young season, 1-1 in Region 6-AAA.

The Lady Tigers return to action Thursday for their home opener against Murray County in another region game.

Central 8, Cartersville 0

Runs were hard to come by Tuesday for the Cartersville High softball team.

Meanwhile, Central, Carrollton had no problem scoring, putting up crooked numbers in the first and sixth innings of an 8-0 Cartersville home loss Tuesday in six innings.

The game got off to a rough start for the Lady Canes as Central put five of its first six batters on base, producing three runs in the inning, including one on a bases-loaded walk, one on an RBI single and one on a sacrifice fly.

Central tacked on another run in the second on an RBI double by Abbey Cook.

Despite the early deficit, the Lady Canes had a chance to jump right back in to the ballgame in the bottom of the third after an error with two outs prolonged the inning, and Paris Poston and Hope Short hit consecutive singles to load the bases.

Cartersville wasn’t able to capitalize, however, as a harmless groundball to third base ended the threat.

Besides the two third-inning hits, Poston doubled in the sixth but was thrown out trying to score on a groundout.

The third and the sixth were the only two innings that Cartersville did not go down in order.

The game only needed six innings because of the run rule, which Central was able to put on the Lady Canes thanks to a four-run top of the sixth.

Three singles, an error and a walk did the damage in that inning. The statlines for the Lady Canes were meager besides Poston’s 2-for-3 showing with a double.

Cartersville, now 1-2 and 0-2 in Region 5-AAAA, will look to bounce back Thursday at home against Darlington.