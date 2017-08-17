’Cats may have best chance to break losing streak tonight aginst River Ridge

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

Woodland head coach Tony Plott speaks to his team after practice last week. The Wildcats won their last game back on Sept. 25, 2015, against River Ridge. The 'Cats face River Ridge again tonight in what might be their best chance to break their 16-game losing streak.

After tasting victory for the first time since 2015, albeit in a scrimmage against Adairsville last week, the Woodland Wildcats seem to be eager to finally, actually break their losing streak in the regular season.

They will have that opportunity tonight, facing a down-on-its luck River Ridge team at Wildcat Stadium, which, coincidentally, just so happens to be the last team Woodland beat, back on Sept. 25, 2015.

“There’s been a little more intense focus this week,” Woodland head coach Tony Plott said. “I think the kids aren’t just happy that they won in a scrimmage game. I think they realized that game doesn’t count, it’s just glorified practice, and they’re ready for the season to start this week.”

Left unsaid is that the opener might be their best chance for a regular-season win this year.

After a winless 2016, the Wildcats beat Adairsville 21-7 last week in an intracounty scrimmage.

Tonight, they’ll be looking to break a regular-season losing streak that stretches back deep into the 2015 season. This year, River Ridge comes back after a 3-7 campaign, trying not to be the bookends of Woodland’s futility.

Plott is keying on their quarterback, senior Gino Portera.

“The first thing you’ve got to do is start with the quarterback,” Plott said. “He’s a great athlete. He kind of makes their offense go, he can throw a good ball, he’s athletic enough to kill you running the ball.”

Portera will have help from senior receiver Andrew Herring, but the Knights like to run the ball first and foremost.

“They run some option, inside zone and power read, they’ve run that a couple of times,” Plott said. “They do a little bit of everything, but they don’t hide the fact that they’re trying to run the football.”

Woodland will counter that with a defense that lived up to Plott’s preseason expectations against Adairsville.

The Wildcats gave up just seven points, and none to the Tigers’ starters, as Titus Jones led the way with nine tackles.

On offense, Plott was pleased with halfback Evan Rose.

“Some of the kids that were questionable in the beginning, they stepped up and played,” Plott said. “I was really proud of Evan Rose, one of our halfbacks. He had a very physical game, he blocked very well, he ran the ball very hard. It was one of those things that we’ve been wating to happen, and it happened last Friday.”

Aside from that, fellow halfback Justice Carter showed well, and quarterback Brody Williams scored the only touchdown with the starters in last week on a nifty run.

They’ll lead Woodland’s offense up against River Ridge’s 3-3 stack defense.

With a taste of winning in their mouth now, the Wildcats are looking to keep that feeling going.

If all goes to plan, the Wildcats will be celebrating a regular-season win in front of their home fans for the first time in a long time.

“Our kids are excited to get a chance to play again coming off of some positives from the scrimmage,” Plott said. “It’s football season, they want to play games. They’re ready to line up and play again. We get to open the season here at home in front of our fans, and it’s exciting. It’s football in Georgia, so there’s nothing else like it.”