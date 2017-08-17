Canes travel to Allatoona to open season tonight

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville senior Nyvin Nelson tackles a Westminster ballcarrier during the preseason scrimmage at Weinman Stadium last week. The Canes will begin the season for real tonight at Allatoona.

For all the grand history they’ve already accomplished, Cartersville football will be trying to take care of a smaller matter today.

“Cartersville’s never won at Allatoona,” Canes head coach Joey King said. “We’re making our guys aware of that, so the challenge has been presented, to go over there and do something that a Cartersville team has never done yet.”

Never mind that the history is all of one game, a 10-0 defeat in 2011.

“It sounds good,” as coach King said, and the stat might give the Hurricanes a little more motivation heading into tonight’s tilt with the Buccaneers.

Adding to the magnitude of the game, there is a little bit of history between the two former state champs, despite Allatoona’s program only coming into existence in 2008.

The Canes and Bucs were in the same region in 2010 and 2011, leading to that away loss. Allatoona won both those games by scores of 18-13 and 10-0.

In 2010, Allatoona’s win gave the Bucs the region championship as they finished undefeated in region play and Cartersville’s lone region loss came against Allatoona.

The close proximity of the two schools, the fact that many of the players grew up playing with or against each other and the success of the two programs means there will be extra motivation for the participants tonight.

Regardless, a good start to the regular season is always important, and especially so for a team with state championship aspirations like the Canes.

“You should see a ton of improvement from the scrimmage to Game 1, and then a ton of improvement from Game 1 to Game 2,” King said.

For the Canes to get off on the right foot, they’ll have to get through a team that gave them one of their closest games last year.

After beating Allatoona 30-14 in Week 1, Cartersville didn’t play another game that close until Week 8, when Sandy Creek kept it within two touchdowns in a 35-21 Canes win.

The Buccaneers went on to finish the season just 6-6 in Class 7A, but Cartersville won’t be taking them lightly this time around.

“They play hard when you watch them on film, they fly around, get to the ball,” King said. “They’re really sound in what they try to do offensively. They’re pretty consistent in their approach to gameplanning, they know their plan and the kids execute it extremely well. They do a good job of making adjustments in the game too, so we’re definitely going to play a well-coached ball team.”

The strength of Allatoona’s team is the defensive line, which is led by end and Wake Forest commit Royce Francis. Francis racked up 6 1/2 sacks last year.

On offense, Allatoona is breaking in a sophomore quarterback, Donte Marshall, whom the Buccaneers have hopes for.

“He’s a young quarterback that I think is going to be really, really good, he’s just young right now,” King said. “But he’s going to be a really good player down the road for them.”

Senior running back Adrian Boyd is the top returning rusher after picking up 695 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

For the Canes, the biggest question mark will be in the kicking game, after not having live special teams in their scrimmage.

King shouldn’t have anything to worry about in all-state kicker and punter Jonathan Cruz, and he said that Jackson Lowe, on punts, and Nick Root, on field goals, were filling in well for injured long snapper Garrett Shelton.

Aside from that, the game should be a chance for the Canes to brush aside an annoying bit of history and get that real Friday night feeling for the first time in nine months.

“They’re fired up,” King said. “I talked to them today about being able to put the Canes logo on the helmet and strapping it up and they’re excited about all that. They know that’s when it’s real, when we get that logo on the helmet.”