Cass volleyball wins two, Woodland loses twice in straight sets

Cass volleyball took two close wins to continue its hot start to the season.

The Lady Colonels (6-2) beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Model Thursday, both in three sets.

LFO was the first victim, as Cass took a thriller, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19.

Coming off that win, Cass lost the first set against Model, 19-25, but rebounded to take the latter two, 25-17 and 25-22.

“Emily Tracy was a vital part of our offense tonight with five kills and four assists,” Cass coach Chelsea Morris said. “Also, Lana White stepped up our defense with a dozen great digs.”

The Lady Colonels play next on Tuesday, when they host Gordon Central and Armuchee at 5 p.m.

Woodland loses twice

The Woodland Lady Wildcats lost four sets and two matches Thursday, going down to Wheeler and Allatoona.

The first set against Wheeler was hopeful, as the Lady Wildcats lost just 23-25, but they lost the second set 14-25.

The nightcap, against perennial power Allatoona, was worse, as Woodland fell 4-25, 11-25.

Woodland will be back in action next Tuesday, when it hosts Marietta and Model at 5 p.m.