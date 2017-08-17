Softball: Cartersville, Cass blown out, A’ville hangs on

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Adairsville 8, Murray County 6

Adairsville softball (3-1) held off a late surge by Murray County to win 8-6 Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers had three players with two-RBI days. After trading the lead early on, they exploded for a four-run fourth, which was punctuated by a Sadye Johnson two-run home run.

Emily Collum had a two-run home run of her own in the third.

Murray County mounted a late surge in the seventh, scoring three to pull within two. But Lady Tiger pitcher Loren Harris did enough to get the win, throwing 6.2 innings of three-run, four-hit ball with six strikeouts. Taylor Rhoades came in in relief of Harris, and got the save despite getting into trouble.

They’ll look to rebound against Lafayette Saturday.

Darlington 12, Cartersville 4

Last week, Cartersville softball’s (1-3) season got off to a roaring start with a 15-4 win against Darlington.

Thursday, the two faced off again, but it was Darlington that tallied double digit runs en route to a 12-4 win in what was the Lady Canes’ third straight loss.

“Something changed over the course of the week,” head coach Shannon Dietrich said.

Cartersville didn’t do itself any favors in the first inning, falling behind 4-1 and giving up four straight singles. Starting pitcher Colbi Ballard fell behind in the count a good bit and her pitch count racked up early.

“Her pitch counts are getting up,” Dietrich said. “She has to be more efficient and get ahead of hitters.”

Ballard walked seven total, and Cartersville walked 11 total — Anna Kate McElhaney walked four as well.

The Lady Canes continue to create situations in which they are forced to play from behind. This puts pressure on, especially since it’s slowly becoming a trend.

“I don’t think it’s a mechanical thing,” Dietrich said. “It is something we’ve been fixing in practice and we’ve been working on a lot, we’ve been in the cages a lot working on counts.”

Cio Seigler accounted for half the team’s runs, driving in two en route to a 1-for-3 day with a run scored. The bottom of the lineup was a bright spot, too, with Allie Jackson and Kalli Scheff both scoring runs.

If there is any solace to be taken from this recent stretch, it’s that the season is still young.

There’s still plenty of time for Cartersville to figure things out. It has shown flashes of offensive brilliance — Dietrich said that in the first Darlington game the team “swung the bats very well the best that i’ve seen in our four games.”

But for now, it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’re not quite sure what it is yet,” Dietrich said. “We’re making it harder for ourselves — [we need to] go back to the basics and play softball that we were taught 10-15 years ago.”

Cartersville’s next game will be at Sandy Creek on Tuesday.

Paulding County 14, Cass 2

Cass softball (0-3) found itself on the wrong side of the worst possible outcome against Paulding County: the mercy rule.

The Lady Colonels gave up four runs in the first, five runs in the second, and five runs in the third en route to a 14-2 shellacking.

Taylor Gibson lasted just an inning on the mound, giving up seven runs. In relief, Haley Owens matched that number in two innings pitched.

Cass’ only two RBIs came off the bats of Sarah Moore and Mackenzie Dougharty. They’ll look to rebound at Hiram next Tuesday.