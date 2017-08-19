Woodland can't snap streak in opening loss to River Ridge

Woodland football entered the 2017 season with a giant monkey on its back, one that manifested in September 2015 and has been a constant ever since.

The promise of a new season provided the opportunity and optimism that finally, the Wildcats would win a game. After a 35-14 loss to River Ridge, they’ll have to wait another week longer.

Woodland was outgained 361-292 in a game where both offenses kept the ball on the ground.

The Knights were able to move the ball at will against a Woodland front that couldn’t find any answers.

“We did everything,” Wildcat head coach Tony Plott said. “We pinched, brought pressure, we did everything we could. Tonight, they were more physical, they met us up front and it showed. They were running the ball at will at us. That’s a compliment to them.”

For Woodland to win this game — one seen as the most winnable on its schedule — it would need to establish itself early. That didn’t happen, as the Wildcats fell behind 14-0 and 28-7 at halftime.

They were plagued by pre-snap penalties — they surrendered 25 yards off five first half false start calls. Plott attributed a bit of this to nerves, but also acknowledged that he and the coaches had worked on changing snap counts to prevent what happened Friday from happening.

The game turned right before the half.

Woodland quarterback Brody Williams was stripped and sacked, and River Ridge’s Ken Balajadia scooped up the ball for a 49 yard touchdown return.

Woodland responded on its next possession, with Titus Jones proving why Plott said “most nights he’s going to be the best player on the field,” catching a 24-yard touchdown from Williams.

But after River Ridge was given a short field off an out-of-bounds kickoff, things got a bit confusing. River Ridge was awarded an untimed down at the site of a completed hail mary pass inside the 10 yard line as a result of three separate penalties — two that offset and one that stood.

The Knights were able to turn that into a touchdown to go up into the half up 21.

There were some bright spots in Friday’s loss.

Justice Carter showcased his ability and breakaway speed, running in spurts to the tune of 131 yards on 13 carries.

Kurtis Feanny was all over the field on defense for the Wildcats, racking up 11 tackles and often stopping River Ridge’s running attack in the backfield.

But this game ends with yet another mark in the loss column for Woodland, as it continues to search for a win.

“Our biggest problem is that we weren’t consistent,” Plott said. “We made a lot of penalties, never got into a flow or rhythm. We are so much better than we were last year.”