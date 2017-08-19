Four TDs for Frye as Canes sink Allatoona in season opener

Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Rico Frye knows how to make an entrance. The transfer running back scored four touchdowns in his first regular-season game with Cartersville, leading the Canes to a 35-14 victory over Allatoona on the road Friday.

“We hit them with a lot of power stuff tonight, I just kept hitting the hole and coach told me just be patient, it’s going to break, and that’s what happened,” Frye said. “I just found the right plays at the right time.”

Frye scored three times in the first half — two on the ground, and one on a 40-yard reception less than 90 seconds before halftime — and added a third rushing touchdown in the third quarter as the Canes started their pursuit of a third-straight state title with a victory over a game Buccaneers squad.

Trevor Lawrence added 230 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing, despite several drops from his receivers.

Allatoona had a chance to take the lead early in the second quarter with the score tied at 7-7, but kicker Skyler Davis pushed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right.

Cartersville restored order with two quick touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime lead and swamped the Bucs in the second half, going up 35-7 before Allatoona scored a late consolation touchdown.

“We were looking for the win, that was the main thing,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “Just coming out, first game of the season, and winning. I don’t think we played that clean across the board.”

It didn’t take long for Frye to make his impression. He converted a third-and-3 with a 16-yard run after Cartersville received the opening kickoff, and finished that drive by walking over from the 1-yard line for a 7-0 lead.

Kaleb Chatmon had two catches on the drive, and saved the Canes by rolling on top of E.J. Turner’s fumble at the Allatoona 5-yard line to prevent a demoralizing turnover.

Cartersville’s next possession foundered when Turner dropped a pass over the middle that would have had him heading for paydirt, and Allatoona came back with its own scoring drive.

Sophomore quarterback Dante Marshall rolled right and found a diving Asante Das in the front corner of the end zone for a 21-yard score on third-and-9.

“They creased us a time or two, broke contain a few times,” King said. “We’ve got to watch the film, get back, and have a lot of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.”

The Buccaneers then had a chance to take the lead on the Canes after a throw from Lawrence went right to defensive back Riaz McCormick.

He returned it from around the 50 to the Cartersville 30, but the Canes’ defense couldn’t be breached and Davis missed the field goal attempt that would have given his team a 10-7 lead.

After surviving the scare, Cartersville reasserted its dominance, although not without some struggles.

One play and a penalty pushed the Canes back to second-and-20 on their own 10, but Marcus Gary took a screen for nine yards and, on the very next play, Lawrence rolled right, buying time for T.J. Horton to get behind the defense.

Lawrence dropped a perfect throw into his receiver’s hands, and Horton made a quick cut to throw off his pursuers, taking it all the way to the Allatoona 11 on a 70-yard play.

Frye finished that drive too, taking it over from the 4-yard line.

After touchdown drives on nine and seven plays, Cartersville went right back to its quick-strike roots on its last possession of the first half.

Lawrence hit Jackson Lowe for 24 yards and, after a personal foul on the Canes, found Frye wide open over the middle.

The running back stepped out of an ankle tackle and went untouched from there for 40 yards and his third score in the first half.

“[Lawrence] saw the safeties spread out and leave the middle of the field wide open, and he knew he could trust me one-on-one with a linebacker,” Frye said. “So we took a shot and it worked.”

Cartersville doubled up Allatoona in the period, outgaining the Bucs 238-119 as Lawrence went 11-for-14 passing for 212 yards with one touchdown and the interception.

Having scored twice in the last six minutes of the second quarter, the Canes kept rolling in the second half.

Marquail Coaxum intercepted a pass from Marshall on Allatoona’s second drive of the half, and slalomed for 41 yards on the return to the Bucs’ 14.

It took Frye just two plays to score from there, as he carried twice and punched in his fourth touchdown of the day from the 4-yard line.

Allatoona, now down 28-7, went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 29 on the next drive, but Darian Poellnitz stuffed ballcarrier Adrian Boyd for no gain and the Canes took over.

Three plays later, Lawrence and the offensive starters ended their night with 2:12 left in the third quarter, with the quarterback hitting J’Kobe Orr for a 19-yard touchdown over the middle.

That was it for most of the starters on both sides of the ball for Cartersville.

Allatoona scored late, with Marshall sneaking over from the one-yard line after a 16-play drive, but never got any closer than that as the Canes racked up their first win.

Orr had two catches for 46 yards and the score, while Horton had four for 75 yards. Frye finished with eight carries for 44 yards and three touchdowns and also caught the 40-yard touchdown.

On defense, Grant Harris cleaned up late in the game, picking up 10 tackles and one forced fumble. Bradley Kirk had seven stops, while Marko Dudley had six and a forced fumble.

Cartersville will face a tougher opponent next week, as Bartram Trail, ranked No. 18 in all classifications in Florida by MaxPreps, will come to Weinman Stadium for a Saturday game televised on ESPN2.

“I told our guys out there earlier, good teams really improve from Week 1 to Week 2,” King said. “We’ve got to improve, because Bartram Trail’s a juggernaut. They’re pretty tough.”