Puzzle Pieces: Adairsville football shuffling roster as opening game nears

Coming into the 2017 Adairsville football season, the biggest question lies at quarterback.

A quarterback competition is so normal in the sport that it’s almost unoriginal. But it’s the position the Tigers find themselves in, with both junior Mason Boswell and senior Bryce Burgess fighting for the starting job as they look to lead a turnaround for an Adairsville team that went 3-7 in 2016.

“It’s a great friendly competition,” head coach Eric Bishop said. “[Burgess and Boswell] know they have key roles on this team. It has been great.”

For the full story, see the 2017 Football Preview in the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Tribune News.