Tigers can't keep up with high-flying Ridgeland

Facing a fairly insurmountable halftime deficit, Adairsville coach Eric Bishop had a simple goal for the second half.

The Adairsville head coach wanted his team to narrow the 34-0 lead held by visiting Ridgeland enough to keep the running clock from being used in the fourth quarter.

His team was unsuccessful in what turned into a 48-7 loss, but give credit to the visitors for that.

Four different Ridgeland players scored rushing touchdowns — including two apiece from Markeith Montgomery and Desmond Johnson — to hand Adairsville a season-opening defeat on Friday night.

“Going into the third quarter, we did not want a running clock,” Bishop said after the game. “We wanted to stay out here and play. We wanted these kids to get better.

“I feel like if we take a running clock there — regardless of the score — we’re not going to get any better. So that was our goal coming out into the second half.”

To their credit, the Tigers started the second half much better than the first.

With senior Bryce Burgess taking a majority of the snaps at quarterback, Adairsville (0-1) methodically drove from the Ridgeland 45-yard line to down inside the 10 on its first possession.

On first-and-goal, Burgess kept it himself and fought his way to the 1-yard line.

Junior Mason Boswell, who rotated in at times at quarterback, finished off the drive with a 1-yard keeper.

Josh Honea added the extra point, but that would be the end of the scoring for the Tigers.

After needing 21 of the first half’s 24 minutes to force its first punt of the game, Adairsville forced Ridgeland (1-0) into a three-and-out on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half.

Burgess, though, threw an interception two plays later. Azavier Blackwell returned the ball inside the 5-yard line, and Montgomery later scored his second touchdown to help restore a 34-point lead.

Bishop’s hopes of a standard fourth quarter were completely dashed when Johnson finished off a two-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown with just three minutes left in the third quarter.

The extra point from Conner Middleton, who converted six of his seven point-after attempts, made the final score almost identical to last season’s 49-7 win for the Panthers.

The quartet of Montgomery (83 yards), Johnson (11), Jalyn Shelton (91) and quarterback Tanner Hill (21) combined to rush for over 200 yards.

Each of the four had a rushing touchdown in the first half. Shelton even threw a touchdown pass to Stephon Walker on a trick-play just before halftime.

Walker finished with four receptions for 46 yards — both game-highs. Adairsville made Ridgeland earn a good chunk of its first-half yardage.

The difference was the Panthers’ knack for converting on third down, and even a fourth down on their opening drive, to keep the chains moving.

“They converted, and we didn’t have them behind the chains,” Bishop said. “They were just grinding it out in there in that under-center fashion. If I had that team, I’d probably do that, too, but we don’t have that team.”

What Bishop does have is a two-quarterback system that he’s trying to figure out how to best utilize.

“The great thing is they work so well together,” Bishop said of Burgess and Boswell. “Neither one of them is egotistical or selfish, and they know what their strengths are. I met with them earlier this week and had great conversations. They both just want what’s best for this football team.”

Burgess attempted eight passes to Boswell’s one, but neither looked completely comfortable in the pocket.

The Ridgeland pass-rush might have had something to do with that, as well. Adairsville didn’t fare much better on the ground.

Dynamic seniors Travon Branch and Christian Steele were mostly kept under wraps.

Branch had a few good kickoff returns but couldn’t get anything going in the flow of the offense.

Burgess picked up 53 yards on the ground — 49 of which came in the second half.

Boswell had five carries for six yards before a late leg injury turned control of the offense completely over to Burgess.

“Mason went down with a little bit of a leg injury there late,” Bishop said. “We’ll see how he is. I got a feeling he’ll be ready to go. He’s not going to sit out too long.”

With or without Boswell, things won’t get any easier next week for the Class 3A Tigers.

After taking on 4A Ridgeland, Adairsville travels to Cass next Friday. It will be the season-opener for the Class 5A Colonels.

“We’re playing higher-classification football,” Bishop said of the tough schedule. “Hopefully this is going to pay off for us down the road when we get into our sub-region crossover games and then into our region play.”