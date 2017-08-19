Chasing Perfection: Canes locked and loaded for run at history

Two years ago, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes were chasing victory. Last year, they were chasing dominance. This year, they’re chasing after history.

The Canes have a chance to win three straight state championships, become only the third program ever in the state to win 45 straight games, and cement themselves as one of the greatest teams in Georgia high school history.

Not that coach Joey King will acknowledge any of that.

“We put pressure on ourselves every day, so I don’t think that there’s pressure there,” King said. “I think the expectation is there, but pressure is ... for people that don’t prepare. We’re going to prepare and bust our butts and hopefully make the most of the opportunities.”

