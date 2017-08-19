Finish the drill: Cass football hopes to erase the demons of 2016

There is perhaps no sport in which cliches get more tired than football.

Teams take it one day at a time, only control what they can control, and talk endlessly about finishing what they start.

Cass football finds itself in the latter camp, but it has good reason to resort to platitudes.

The Colonels are coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2016, one in which they lost three games in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Head coach Bobby Hughes is well aware of this blemish, and with a strong group of seniors and talent at skill positions, Cass is hoping to turn things around in a region that is the toughest in 5A.

