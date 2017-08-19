Menu

Reason for Redemption: Improved Wildcats hungry for some wins in 2017

After suffering through a winless season in 2016, the still-young Woodland Wildcats are anxious to change directions and settle some scores in 2017.

“[They’re] very hungry,” Woodland coach Tony Plott said. “You can only hear, you know, from people in the building and in the community, how bad you are so many times. If that’s not fuel for the fire, I don’t know what is. Our kids, they know last year wasn’t good. They’ve worked hard. I think they’ve kept that in the back of their minds all summer long, and you can see it here.”

For the full story, see the 2017 Football Preview in the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Tribune News.

 

