Heart of the Teems: Offensive line bands together to lead Tigers

For the purest distillation of Adairsville football’s offensive line, turn to its largest and most imposing member, Brock Holland.

“Jonah’s the funniest one,” Holland said. “Maddox is a perfectionist. Brady’s just the crazy one. I’m just the biggest one.”

Jonah Cline wears long flowing hair and a constant smile. Maddox Teems looks and acts the part of an offensive lineman. Brady Crunkleton is undersized, which explains why he might compensate with a fallible scrappiness. Brock Holland, at 315 pounds, is “one of the strongest guys we got,” according to offensive line coach Tony Sellers.

They’re still figuring out the center position, that missing fifth piece — Josh Brown and Cameron O’Neal are both in the mix.

But to hear this group ascribe each other boy band-esque characterizations is both amusing and an indication that each has accepted their roles in a unit that figures to be the strength of its team.

