Class of 2018: Cartersville seniors have a chance to confirm legacy

Buy photo

View album

View gallery

When Joey King became head football coach at Cartersville High School four years ago, he came in with a freshman class that numbered 30-plus players.

None of them knew it at the time, but that freshman class, now seniors, has a chance to be one of the most-decorated groups in high school football history.

“This is a special bunch to me,” King said. “This is the first group I’ve had going into their fourth year, so these guys were rising ninth-graders when I took the job. So it’s a special bunch to me, and to have as many, we’ve got 34 guys, most of them have been in the program the whole time. It’s truly a special group of young men.”

For the full story, see the 2017 Football Preview in the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Tribune News.