Ring Leaders: Cass heavyweights share bond through football, wrestling

As third graders at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School, Seven Richards and Tripp Breeden were troublemakers.

Richards was new to the school, and immediately became the ringleader in his group of friends. On the other side was Breeden, who was the alpha in a different circle. As much as third graders could be, the two were rivals, one “Jet Song” away from staging a pre-pubescent reimagining of West Side Story.

After one particularly egregious spurt of bad behavior, Richards, Breeden and their friends were called to silent lunch, grade school purgatory. When time had been served, the principal made Richards and Breeden stay behind.

A decade later, countless sleepovers at the Breedens’ and two wrestling state championship rings contextualize a friendship between two senior leaders of Cass High School football — Richards, the gregarious offensive lineman, and Breeden, the set-in-his-ways linebacker.

Last modified onSaturday, 19 August 2017 01:16
