Family Matters: Jones steps into brother's shoes as star of the Wildcats

There might be a feeling of deja vu floating around Woodland football games this year.

The Wildcat defender flying around the field, popping up seemingly out of nowhere to pulverize a ballcarrier?

It’s not Emmanuel Jones, who terrorized offenses last year as a linebacker and earned a scholarship to Colorado State, but Wildcat fans could be forgiven for a double take or two, especially given the family resemblance.

Emmanuel’s younger brother Titus, a junior, is just as fast and just as hard-hitting, and he’s ready to follow in his brothers’ footsteps as the leader of the Wildcat defense.

“He’s under the radar, but I think he’s one of the best football players in the state,” Woodland coach Tony Plott said. “He could be that good, so we’re excited to get him out here.”

