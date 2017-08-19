Sunday Standouts: Frye finds paydirt four times in season opener

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville running back Rico Frye (28) breaks away from the pile during a game on Friday at Allatoona. Frye ran for three touchdowns, caught another, and is the first DTN Player of the Week from the regular season.

If it wasn’t for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes winning 35-14 at Allatoona, it would have been a depressing first week in Bartow County football.

Adairsville, as expected, struggled against ranked Ridgeland in a 48-7 blowout loss.

Woodland, meanwhile, was thought to have a shot for its first win in over a year, against River Ridge, but let the Knights run away early in a 35-14 defeat.

The Canes did take care of business on the road, picking up the first of what should be many wins behind a scintillating debut performance from their new running back.

Lastly, the Cass Colonels scrimmaged on Friday, losing 27-0 to Pepperell but seeing some encouraging signs.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Rico Frye — Cartersville

Cartersville’s new running back picked up where he left off in last week’s scrimmage a season-opening 35-14 win over Allatoona, scoring four touchdowns on just nine touches.

Any player who delivers that kind of return will be valuable, and Frye also showed off his versatility by scoring one of those touchdowns on a 40-yard reception.

“I just thank coach for having that trust in me,” Frye said. “There’s a lot of running backs out here that can’t catch the ball, and he trusts me to do that.”

Frye made his intentions known on the first drive of the game by carrying four times for 26 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

He did most of his work in the first half, carrying six times for 30 yards and two touchdowns and catching the touchdown, but added another rushing score in the second half. He finished with 84 total yards and the four scores.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Justice Carter — Woodland

With the beginning of the season comes uncertainty. Teams want to know what they have on both sides of the ball — who will rise and step up to contribute.

Woodland more or less knew what it had in Justice Carter, and he proved it Friday night.

The Wildcats’ junior running back rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries, showcasing breakaway speed and an ability to find the holes his linemen created for him.

Carter had two separate 40-yard runs — one for 44 and one for 46. He was the source of the majority of Woodland’s big plays Friday on a night when there weren’t very many.

Head coach Tony Plott praised Carter’s selflessness, implying that the numbers don’t mean that much to him. But if Woodland hopes to be competitive this year, it’ll need Carter to keep up this production and effieciency.

Kurtis Feanny — Woodland

It was hard to go a minute without hearing Kurtis Feanny’s name announced over the PA system when the Wildcats were on defense.

The Woodland defensive lineman was all over the field Friday, racking up 14 tackles. He was often the first in the backfield and did an outstanding job of wrapping up River Ridge’s ballcarriers in the backfield when he got the chance.

He was among the team’s leading tacklers Friday, a sign of good things to come as the season progresses.

Titus Jones — Woodland

Jones figures to establish residency on this list throughout the season. His head coach said Friday that he will often be the best player on the field.

Jones did more than enough to back that claim up against River Ridge.

He had 12 tackles on defense, and accounted for seven of Woodland’s 14 points after going up and getting a 24-yard Brody Williams pass.

Jones will be Woodland’s stalwart, someone it will count on to make plays and be a difference maker. He was just that on Friday.

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville

Lawrence missed a screen on the first play of the game, threw an interception early in the second quarter, and threw the ball away under pressure early in the third.

Other than that, the Cartersville quarterback was pretty much perfect.

He finished 13-of-19 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and his other incompletions were the product of drops by his receivers.

Those included a bad one by E.J. Turner that the senior receiver fumbled away on a perfectly-thrown deep post that likely would have been a 52-yard touchdown if he’d held on.

Lawrence was 11-for-14 for 212 yards in the first half before coming out early in the second.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ahijah Blackwell, Cass — It was just a scrimmage, but Blackwell rushed for over 100 yards in the first half of the Colonels’ loss to Pepperell.

Bryce Burgess, Adairsville — He was 2-for-8 passing for 18 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. But he carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards, which led the team.

Marko Dudley, Cartersville — The young safety racked up seven tackles, forced a fumble, and had some nice punt returns.

Grant Harris, Cartersville — He was a monster in the middle near the end of the game, leading the Canes with 10 tackles, and also forced a fumble.

T.J. Horton, Cartersville — Showed his big-play ability with a 70-yard catch. Led the Canes with four catches for 75 yards.

Demarcus Williams, Woodland — Williams had nine tackles and scored one of Woodland’s two touchdowns en route to a 25-yard day on eight carries.