Cass encouraged despite shutout scrimmage loss

The scoreline wasn’t flattering, but the Cass Colonels took away some positives from their 27-0 scrimmage loss to Pepperell on Friday.

“I was real pleased with the older guys,” Cass head coach Bobby Hughes said. “We were real pleased with the way we played up front.”

To start off, the opposition was ranked No. 7 in Class 2A in the preseason composite rankings after a 10-2 season last year. And the Colonels, especially the starters, held their own against that Pepperell team that hopes to go deep in the state playoffs.

Plus, nobody got hurt.

Looking at it that way, a 27-0 loss in a game that didn’t count might have been just what the Colonels needed going into the season.

“Where we had some question marks, we got some questions answered,” Hughes said.

According to Hughes, Cass racked up 14 first downs in the first half with the starters in, mostly behind the two-headed running back tandem of Thomas Gilliam and Ahijah Blackwell.

Blackwell ran for over 100 yards in the period, but mistakes by the Colonels, including bad penalties and two missed field goals, kept them out of the end zone and off the scoreboard, with Pepperell leading 14-0 at the break.

“Penalties killed us,” Hughes said. “We had three holding plays, big holding plays, that kept us out of the end zone, but we played well up front offensively. Thomas Gilliam and Juice Blackwell at running back had really good nights.”

The Blue Devils added 13 more points against backups in the second half, but Hughes was already happy with what he’d seen.

Aside from the running backs, Hughes touted the physical play of his defense, led by linebacker Tripp Breeden and defensive end Rodney Richards.

“That’s all positive stuff for us, the way we performed from a physical standpoint,” Hughes said. “Tripp Breeden played pretty well once we got going defensively with the speed of the game. Rodney Richards played well defensively. The most important thing is we played extremely physical and we got nobody banged up.”

Back on the offensive side, Cass got encouraging play from the two quarterbacks competing for the starting job, Rett Moore and Logan Nelson.

Both moved the offense at times and, more importantly, neither committed a turnover.

That battle is expected to extend into the regular season, and Hughes seemed comfortable sticking with the dual-quarterback system if neither separates.

“They didn’t make any big mistakes,” Hughes said. “Both of them missed a couple throws that we wish we had back, but we didn’t turn the ball over not one time with the older kids. ... I was pleased with the fact that the stage didn’t seem too big for either one of them. To be honest, we’re going to play two of them until we don’t have to.”

All in all, the scrimmage, coming in a week that most teams around the state kicked off their first regular-season games, answered a lot of questions for the Colonels, and got Hughes a little more confident heading into their own season-opener.

That game will be Friday, when Cass hosts county rival Adairsville at 7:30 p.m.