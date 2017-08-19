Lady Tigers take 2 in Dalton
- Written by Staff Report
At a tournament in Dalton Saturday, Adairsville softball got a weekend’s worth of games in a span of 12 hours, playing three times in one day.
The Tigers started out with a close loss, losing 4-3 to Lafayette in the morning. That knocked them down to an afternoon matchup with Woodland-Stockbridge.
Adairsville righted the ship in that one as the offense came alive in an 11-4 triumph.
In the nightcap, the Tigers got on the right side of a close game, edging out Trion 6-5 to go 2-1 on the day.
Emily Collum had an outstanding day at the plate, going 6-for-10.
Not to be outdone, Loren Harris and Sadye Johnson both had home runs.
Adairsville improved to 5-2 overall, and will face off against Bremen High School on the road on Tuesday.