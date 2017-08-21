Football season is on the horizon and with it the reemergence of local athletes competing on a big stage. But for now, baseball is all the remains in season.

Albuquerque’s Sam Howard continued to state his case for a September call-up to the Colorado Rockies, posting six strong innings in a loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas last Wednesday.

Howard was given the loss despite tossing six innings of four-hit, two-run ball, throwing 52 strikes on 82 pitches.

His two runs allowed came in the sixth inning, as he surrendered a double to Christian Villanueva that scored Rafael Ortega.

The Chihuahuas took the lead later in the inning off a sacrifice fly that scored Villanueva.

The Isotopes had held the lead into the sixth off the strength of a Jordan Patterson home run.

Howard is now 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA on the year in Triple A. He has pitched six innings in his past three starts.

Elsewhere, Connor Justus is still fighting through some struggles and figuring things out. In the past week, he and his Inland Empire 66ers played six games. Justus has just four hits in those games.

His average is close to teetering below .200, as he is batting. 204.

Justus is slugging .308 with 14 stolen bases.

He has been inconsistent — over the past week he has just one RBI and four strikeouts.