Cartersville runners got their first taste of competition over the weekend at the Pickens Preview meet on Aug. 19.

The girls finished ninth and the boys 12th, both in the middle of the pack of a strong field of teams.

The Lady Canes grouped together, especially the last five runners, who all finished within six places of each other.

Ahead of those five, Kayla Carpenter and Vanna Beach led the team. Carpenter finished 48th overall in 23:47, and Beach was five spots behind in 53rd at 24:06.

There was over a minute gap between her and the rest of the runners.

Alice Terry was the next to cross, in 73rd at 25:25.

The next four Cartersville runners finished in two groups of two.

Zane Bryant and Alex Machado recorded identical times of 25:50, with the timer indicating Bryant finished a tenth of a second ahead of her teammate.

The same scenario came into play for Breanna Kim and Katie Tolbert as they finished together, with Kim’s 26:07.1 edging out Tolbert’s 26:07.6.

The Lady Canes recorded a score of 267, good for ninth out of 15 teams.

South Forsyth won the meet by putting all five runners in the top eight.

On the boys side, the Canes finished slightly worse but also faced more competition, ending up 12th out of 18 teams.

Their top three finishers were all underclassmen, with sophomore Max Florence leading the way at 54th in 19:12. Freshman Bill Archer finished just two seconds back in 57th.

Sophomore Clay Ross was 64th in 19:29, and junior Jacob Busek was the first upperclassman to cross the line, 70th in 19:40.

Junior Parker Breedlove was the final point-scorer for the Canes, running 20:09 to finish 94th and barely beating out teammates Matthew Wilson (20:12) and Harrison Banks (20:15).

Also competing in the boy’s meet was county rival Adairsville, and the Tigers finished 16th.

Bird Leker led Adairsville with a 19:43 time to 72nd, and he was followed by James Brunson (90th), Jason Burdette (103rd), Chandler Nally (107th) and Zach Scott (149th).