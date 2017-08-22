Colbi Ballard, Paris Poston and Presley Edwards each had three hits as Cartersville softball broke out in a big way Tuesday, beating Sandy Creek 13-2 in five innings.

Edwards had four RBIs, Ballard had three, and both Poston and Ballard’s pinch runner Mattie Johnson, scored three times.

That was all the offense the Lady Canes needed, as Ballard also threw four innings of two-run ball before giving way to Anna Kate McElhaney, who threw a scoreless fifth to end it.

It’s been boom or bust all season long for Cartersville, which scored 15 runs in a season-opener against Darlington but has been struggling to score since.

After taking a solid, but not overwhelming 5-2 lead through four innings, the floodgates opened in the fifth for the Lady Canes.

With one out, one run already in and runners on second and third, two errors, back-to-back singles from Cio Seigler and Poston, a Ballard double and another error gave Cartersville a streak of six straight scoring plays.

McElhaney closed out the game in the bottom of the inning to put a bow on the affair.

The Lady Canes play next on Thursday, when they travel to Chapel Hill for a 5:55 p.m. game.

Adairsville let down by defense

A late-game letdown gave the Bremen Lady Blue Devils four runs and the Adairsville Lady Tigers a tough loss on Tuesday.

Leading 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, Adairsville committed four errors in one inning to let Bremen score four runs, and the Lady Blue Devils held on for an 8-7 win.

“Our girls played 6 1/2 innings of really good softball,” Adairsville coach Amanda Nelson said.

Unfortunately, that last half-inning was just bad enough.

One error and a walk put runners on first and second.

Lady Tigers pitcher Loren Harris then induced a fielder’s choice for the first out, but back-to-back errors scored the first run of the inning.

Harris came up with a big play, getting the lead runner at home after a grounder back to her in the next at-bat for the second out, but the next error was the costly one, letting two runs in and tying the game.

After that, the first hit Harris allowed in the inning was the backbreaker, giving Bremen the lead.

The inning finally ended, ironically, on a quality defensive play, as the Lady Tigers threw out a runner at home plate after a single into center.

Adairsville went 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.

The Lady Tigers had built the lead on a balanced offensive attack.

Alexa Varner had two hits and two RBIs. Harris, Havyn Isaac and Sierra Tanner joined her with two hits, and Sadye Johnson scored twice.

Woodland drops region tilt

The Woodland Lady Wildcats were also victims of a late-game comeback Tuesday, losing a 6-2 lead in the sixth in an eventual 8-6 loss to Kell.

Woodland upped its lead to 5-0 in the fourth with four hits, three walks and a hit batter. Jordan Duck doubled to score two, Morgan Bailey had an RBI single, and Madgie Robinson and Bella Carnes were responsible for and RBI walk and hit respectively. Carnes had three hits on the day and two RBIs total — her second came in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 6-2 before things went awry.

Sarah Baynard pitched a complete game, and was responsible for the runs allowed in the sixth. She allowed eight hits total and struck out two.

Woodland is now 0-3 on the year and will play at home against Hiram Thursday and play host to the Allatoona Buccaneer Bash Friday and Saturday.

They are scheduled to play Armuchee, Sprayberry, Campbell and Sequoyah.

Cass falls to Hiram

The Cass Lady Colonels scored two runs despite being no-hit by Hiram Tuesday, losing to the Lady Hornets 5-2.

Sarah Fox walked twice and scored once, and Alexia Najarro scored the other run.

Cass was down 4-1 after three innings.

Taylor Gibson pitched all six innings for the Lady Colonels, striking out four but surrendering five walks.

Cass will be back in action Thursday at Villa Rica at 5:55 p.m.