Cartersville volleyball got a small measure of revenge in a well-played three-set win over Northwest Whitfield, and then went on to sweep Rockmart to take both games at a home tri-match Tuesday.

The double win ran the Lady Canes’ record to 9-2, and the Northwest Whitfield win was especially sweet after the Lady Bruins knocked Cartersville out of a Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tournament a year ago.

“We had a run-in with Northwest Whitfield a year ago,” Cartersville coach Dutch Cothran said. “They’ve got a really good team.”

That win didn’t come easily, with two teams splitting the first two sets.

The Lady Canes won the first set 25-19 before falling off the pace and allowing Northwest Whitfield to come back with a 25-18 win in set No. 2.

But Cartersville started off the third set with a 5-0 run and never trailed from there, holding on to win by another 25-19 score.

“We’re two very evenly-matched teams, and we’ve both been playing schools bigger than us and managing to come away with some victories,” Cothran said. “So I had a feeling it was going to be a really tight match, and it was. We just had a couple of good runs there.”

Cothran praised libero Bella Corrigan’s play in the first match, as well as the play of his blockers.

“One of the things that a lot of people don’t think about, they see the blocks that just bounce straight down and you get the point, but a lot of people don’t think about those other touches,” Cothran said. “We touched so many balls today so our back row defenders weren’t having to dig hard-hit balls. We were taking all the pace off them and they became easier balls to pass.”

The second match didn’t have quite the drama, as Cartersville took the first set 25-12 and, with some youngsters getting playing time, the second set 26-24.

“We had a couple of younger players that are going to be key for us next year, and we got a lot of playing time for them, so win, lose or draw, it was a win for me to give them that opportunity,” Cothran said.

It’s been a good start to the season for the Lady Canes, as their only losses are to Lassiter and Northside. Columbus, the latter of whom knocked Cartersville out of the state tournament last year.

Cass continues strong play

In two matches in which it won in straight sets, Cass volleyball barely had to break a sweat.

The Lady Colonels (6-2) made easy work of both Armuchee (25-14, 25-19) and Gordon Central (25-12, 25-19).

Cass controlled the flow in both matches, something that head coach Chelsea Morris emphasized in preparation.

“We knew going into it that these might be slower games,” Morris said. “We for the most part kept up the pace. A lot of times teams have tendencies to play down to other teams, so it was good to see them keep up the energy despite the quietness in the gym and the slowness of the game.”

The only real adversity the Lady Colonels faced came in the second game of their second match, allowing Gordon Lee to narrow a 15-4 Cass lead to 16-11.

Morris called for a timeout, the team regrouped, and didn’t look back.

“I told them they were playing around a little too much, doing some silly stuff, playing down to the other team,” Morris said.

That didn’t last long.

Cass has been a model of consistency this far into this season, more often than not looking like the clear better team on the court. Part of this can be credited to the offseason training Morris put her team through in the summer.

She noticed that both Gordon Central and Armuchee both “seemed a little less aggressive than we were.”

“We’ve trained them really hard over the summer to quickly react to things and anticipate things as opposed to waiting for them to happen and react.”

Morris singled out Kyler Trouten, who had a great day on the offensive side, and Delwyn Jones, who “did a good job being ready for the tips.”

“Each time I see [our team] play I can tell they get more and more comfortable with one another,” Morris said. “Wins like tonight really boost their confidence — you can see it on their faces every time they come out they’re a little bit more sure that this game’s going to be a win for them. That’s nice to see.”

Woodland splits

Woodland volleyball split its two matches Tuesday, losing to Marietta in three sets and beating Model in two.

The Lady Cats pushed Marietta to three sets, losing the first 18-25, winning the second 25-18, and losing in the third 9-15.

They fared better in their second match, winning in straight sets 25-20, 25-19.

Madison Mayton and Noelle Dickey tied for most aces, with Mayton recording three against Marietta and Dickey against Model.

Mayton also had eight assists and seven kills in that first game. Emmaline Payne added five digs and two aces of her own against Marietta.

The Lady Cats are now 2-7 on the year.