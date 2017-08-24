After five years at Reinhardt University, James Black is going to be a head coach again.

Black was announced as the head coach of Columbia College’s women’s basketball program.

The 11-year Adairsville native has coached at just about every level of women’s collegiate basketball.

Black wanted to be a head coach again, and the opportunity, one that he says was highly contested, was one he couldn’t pass up.

“I was looking forward to becoming another head coach,” Black said. “Being able to instill my own philosophy and teaching kids how to play, and just cultivating relationships with student athletes like I have in the past wherever I’ve been.”

Black’s previous stint as a head coach came at Augustana College, where he spent seven years. Before Reinhardt, he served as an assistant coach at Kennesaw State.

Columbia College plays in the same league as Reinhardt, and the vote of confidence that those around the league gave Black helped convince athletic director Kellyann Stubblefield to bring him in.

As for the program, Black acknowledges that there is work to be done on a team that has struggled in recent years.

“In the past few years they’ve been a program that’s been struggling but the talent’s been there,” Black said. “But they needed someone there that was going to develop a new culture, someone who was going to allow them to become more team oriented and do a better job of recruiting kids. Instilling a new culture, it’s a major undertaking. You have to have a foundation to build a foundation, and a team that’s going to trust the head coach and share my vision. They need to be on the same wavelength I am.”

Black plans to stay in Adairsville and commute to Columbia. Adairsville is where his life is, he said, and this will also help recruit the area for his new team.

"It’s already in the works,” Black said. I’ve identified several young ladies that have known me while I was at Reinhardt that are just waiting to become seniors because I’m going to be able to recruit them. The kinship of the surrounding areas has helped me out a great deal.”

Black’s initial goal is for his team to qualify for the eight-team Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament.

“Reinhardt was a really great place to work,” Black said. “It was just at the point where I had been there five years and I felt like it was time for me to become a head coach again. Might not be an overnight success, but it will be a work in progress. I just want to be able to reap some of the things that I sow.”