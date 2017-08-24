Woodland softball (1-3) finally got into the win column Thursday with a 7-0 shutout over Hiram.

Sarah Baynard pitched seven strong innings of seven-hit ball and was the beneficiary of a strong offensive outing.

The Lady ‘Cats got the scoring going in the third with two outs after Caroline Higdon doubled in Maddie Bailey, who had reached on an infield hit earlier in the inning.

They fired right back in the fourth after Bella Carnes and Brittany Cox scored on a ground rule play after a bad Hiram throw.

Woodland scored at least a run in the third through sixth innings.

The fifth saw them scoring three, two of which came off a sac fly and passed ball.

The passed ball especially marked a turn in fortunes, as over the past three games the Lady ‘Cats have played a bit sloppy and allowed unforced runs to score.

“We’ve been on the other end of that,” Woodland head coach Colman Roberts said.

Hiram never really was in this game. Any rallies it generated were too little, too late, as Woodland had already built its lead up.

Even then, Baynard got out of trouble a few times and didn’t allow the Hornets to generate sustainable offense.

The Lady ‘Cats now turn their attention to the weekend, with the Buccaneer Bash on the horizon. They’ll play four games in two days.

But at least for today, Woodland can celebrate getting rid of its goose egg and perhaps turn a corner.

“I think [the team has] been pressing a little bit, stressing about [not winning a game],” Roberts said. “Just good to get a win, period.”

Cass falls to Villa Rica

The Cass Lady Colonels couldn’t recover from two Villa Rica big innings in a 7-3 loss Thursday.

Taylor Gibson was responsible for all seven Villa Rica runs, getting into trouble in a the third inning, allowing an two-RBI triple and a solo home run to extend the Lady Wildcats’ lead to three at 4-1.

They followed that up with a four-run third inning, capitalizing on a Cass error and some timely hitting to push their lead to 7-1.

Cass got two runs back in the seventh off a two-run Gibson blast that scored Sarah Fox.

The Lady Colonels fall to 0-5 on the year and will face off against Sequoyah Friday.

Cartersville tallies seven in win over Chapel Hill

Paris Poston made her presence known early and often in a 7-4 Cartersville win over Chapel Hill Thursday.

Poston kicked the scoring off for Cartersville (3-3) in the top of the first with a two-run home run that scored Cio Seigler.

After Chapel Hill cut the lead in half with a solo home run, the Lady Canes kept the scoring going in the second after a Hope Short bunt single and Seigler RBI groundout.

Chapel Hill once again rallied back for two more in the bottom of the third, pulling within a run.

They tied it up in the sixth, but Cartersville came firing back in the seventh.

Poston walked, Colbi Ballard singled, and Anna Kate McElhaney drove Poston in for the go-ahead run.

Cartersville didn’t look back, adding two more runs in the frame off a Kalli Beth Scheff double. Cartersville had four different players with an RBI Thursday, getting contributions from top to bottom.

They’ll play Friday at East Paulding.