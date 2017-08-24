Heading into a non-region intracounty game, Adairsville and Cass find themselves tied together by something other than geographic proximity.

Both the Tigers and the Colonels, for the time being, utilize two quarterbacks as each searches for a permanent answer at the position.

For Cass, Rett Moore and Logan Nelson both saw time in last Friday’s scrimmage against Pepperell. Mason Boswell and Bryce Burgess split duties in an 48-7 Adairsville loss to Ridgeland.

But for both teams, there seems to be a clear indication as to who might take the reins over the next few weeks — Moore has impressed head coach Bobby Hughes, who said that Moore is “a little bit more ready.” And Burgess took the majority of Adairsville’s snaps on Friday.

This, along with both coaches’ commitment to keeping the rivalry game by setting up a home-and-home two years ago, sets up an intriguing early-season matchup between a team searching for its first win and another kicking off its season.

“[Cass has] got some skill players and they’ve got a lot of team speed,” Adairsville head coach Eric Bishop said. “We expect to have our hands full. They’re probably faster than us. They’ve got some size. They’re probably bigger than us across the board offensive and defensive line.”

Whether or not this is false modesty from Bishop will be tested on the field. But it is true that his team struggled against Ridgeland and had trouble keeping up with its speed.

Bishop said that Cass has the same type of speed, and that his team will need make some quick improvements.

“It’ll be to our advantage to see Ridgeland and the speed of that game for 48 minutes and that will be an advantage that we’ll have walking into this game,” Bishop said. “We’ll have seen that team speed and that Friday night speed that we saw last week against Ridgeland.”

On the Cass side, the main objective will be limiting Adairsville’s skill players and limiting penalties, of which there were a few too many for Hughes’ liking.

The Tigers’ Travon Branch is fully cleared and close to full health, and Christian Steele is a solid back. Ridgeland was able to hold both in check, and the Colonels will look to do the same.

“They’re explosive,” Hughes said. “What they do is predicated on catching you out of a lane and then they can go to the house with it.”

This game comes at a unique time in the season — it will serve as Cass’ season opener facing off against an Adairsville team with a game under its belt.

There are multiple sides to this coin — on the Cass side, it has a piece of game film to study, but that also means Adairsville has experience and some idea of what it needs to work on.

“We realized that when we made this schedule that that was gonna be an issue,” Bishop said. “If you turn that around you say they have extra game film on us, there’s no guarantee they’ll do what they did against Pepperell against us.”

There is, of course, the rivalry aspect of this game. The two teams play in two different regions, and when it came time to sort out reclassification and scheduling in 2015, Bishop and Hughes worked out their schedules to make sure their teams would face off. Cass won last year’s game 34-0, and is 30-20-1 overal against Adairsville.

“We wanted to make that game happen for both sets of kids in each of the schools,” Bishop said. [Hughes] actually had to move a game around on his schedule to make this game happen because the only time we could play Ridgeland is what used to be called zero week — now it’s called Week One.

The only way we could make this game happen was for him to move another game around and he was willing to do that.”

This is a show-me game, one that brings two adjacent communities together to reveal a little bit more about the types of teams their schools will have this year. That players on both sides will be familiar only adds to the intrigue.

“It’s important,” Bishop said. “I think it’s important to keep those rivalries alive. It’s not going to make or break our season. It is important to schedule those games and to have those games and for the kids to have the experience of playing in games like that.”