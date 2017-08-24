

Cartersville volleyball (11-2) won both its matches Thursday.

The Lady Canes beat Woodland in straight sets, 25-12, 25-8, and defeated North Paulding 25-12, 23-25, 25-20.

“The first match vs Woodland, I felt like we were very sharp and did a great job of staying focused when we got up,” Cartersville head coach Dutch Cothran said. “Our setter Grace Hunter was really good setting and serving in both matches.”

Cothran also praised Catie Heilman’s serving, attributing the team’s run in the third set against North Paulding to Heilman.

Despite the win, Cothran still feels there is room for improvement.

“We are still struggling playing from out in front,” Cothran said. “We'll try to do that better next week.”

Woodland, after losing to fellow Bartow County team Cartersville, also lost the third match of the day, 20-25, 11-25 to North Paulding.

Adairsville loses two

Adairsville volleyball was swept in its two matches, losing to both Coahulla Creek and Heritage. Neither matches was competitive, with Coahulla Creek winning 25-7 and 25-8 in straight sets. Heritage also won in straight sets by a score of 25-10 both times.

“We had some well-executed plays at times and then there were times we all stood and watched the ball,” Adairsville coach Patricia McPhee said. “I am looking for improvement each match and hopefully we will put it all together one night.”

Cass loses in disappointing fashion

The Cass Lady Colonels were hard-luck losers Thursday, dropping four out of five sets, most of them close, in losses to Bremen and Calhoun.

The Bremen match was about as close as a straight-sets loss could be, with Cass losing 25-27, 22-25.

That pattern continued in a three-set loss to Calhoun, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25.

“[I’m] disappointed we lost, but they played hard,” Cass head coach Chelsea Morris said. “We really should have won them all. The little things caught up with us tonight.”