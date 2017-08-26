High school football is inherently a regional sport. Teams compete for a state championship. There’s little to no chance to make an impact on the national level.

For two years, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes have been the class of Georgia.

Their opponent Saturday night in a primetime ESPN showcase is not all that dissimilar to Cartersville, and is one of the juggernauts of Florida’s highest classification.

Bartram Trail sports a blue chip recruit of their own in 6-foot-3, 206 pound Joey Gatewood, a superb athlete who’s been a hard commit to Auburn since 2015.

They went deep into their state playoffs, coming within two points of a region title in a wild 61-59 game.

But the path diverges from here. Instead of one hyped quarterback, the Beavers have two, the other in the form of 6-foot-4 Riley Smith.

It’s a situation comparable to another Florida team, the 2006 Gators, when a freshman Tim Tebow was too good to keep off the field.

“They’re spread on offense,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “Spread it out, run the quarterback a good bit. We expect to see Gatewood on the field with Smith at the same time, whether they’re handing him the ball, throwing him the ball.”

It should not be understated how unusual it is for a team — let alone one in high school — to have two Division-I caliber quarterbacks not just on its roster, but that both see playing time. It’s something that King is well aware of, a wholly unique wrinkle to game plan for.

The Beavers also feature top talent on the offensive line — center Brad Cecil is committed to Central Florida — and linebacker John Amell is committed to Navy.

Running back Devin Ellison is also a dynamic player, and is starting to pick up more offers.

“They do things the right way,” King said. “They’ve got a really good program. We’ve for sure got our work cut out for us.”

This game represents perhaps Cartersville’s biggest challenge all season. Not losing a game in two years has afforded them the ability to be creative with scheduling, and Saturday represents just that.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m., and with that comes the potential distractions that accompany wide-eyed teenagers who know full-well they’re set to appear on national television.

“One, it’s humbling, and two, it’s very exciting, just for our kids,” King said. “They’ve worked so hard to be rewarded with this and for us to be recognized on this stage nationally. We talked to our guys about how, if we do what we want to do as a program and continue to have success, that stuff happens. So we’ve now kind of become immune to cameras and all that stuff.”

King is aware of what can happen when a game of this stature comes along. It probably helps that Cartersville has played in a lot of these games the past years.

But he is still taking safety measures.

“The distractions are going to continue throughout the week, for sure,” King said. That’s what we talked to them about, but we’re focusing on our goals and our tasks and, again, we can’t be circumstantial. There’s going to be a bunch of distractions, but it’s like homecoming week, state championship. There’s always going to be things that are pulling at you and they just have to keep their eyes on the prize.”

The cameras don’t phase Trevor Lawrence, who’s more or less had one following him since he became a household name. When prompted about any effects added TV cameras might have, he more or less demurred.

“I feel good,” Lawrence said. “We’ve played on GPB and stuff like that before, which is exciting, but it’s going to be cool to be on ESPN where everyone can watch, so we’re excited for it.”

Cartersville’s profile throughout the state is already fairly large, and Lawrence has only escalated the national recognition, too.

But there’s no replicant for the type of attention a game like this brings. The stakes don’t need to be repeated.

Just don’t tell King that.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, we’ve got to do things to be a successfull football team, and regardless of our opponent, as a coaching staff, we’re going to hammer on being as good as we can be every week,” King said.

“We prepare for everybody the same. I’m sure our kids are probably a little bit more energetic as we get into the week, just because of the circumstances surrounding it, but one thing we’re going to harp on is not letting your circumstances dictate your action. We’re not going to do anything special because it’s a nationally-televised game.”

Kevin Brown will be on the Play-by-play, flanked by Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill as analysts for the doubleheader. Keeping up with the highly-ranked quarterback theme, the first game will feature Heard County and the No. 2 dual-threat Emory Jones, committed to

Ohio State against Saraland (Ala.) and four-star quarterback Jack West, who is committed to Stanford.

That game will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Cartersville’s focus, however, is on the high-powered offense of Bartram Trail, which led the Bears to the quarterfinals in Florida’s Class 7A last year while averaging more than 36 points per game.

The Bears, though, allowed 22 points per game, part of the reason they went 6-4 in the regular season while playing a tough schedule in Florida.

To improve the defense, Bartram Trail has made an ajustment on defense this year, switching from a 3-3-stack to a 3-4, cover-2 defense. That may allow the Bears to better cover Cartersville’s high-octane passing attack.

Bartram Trail played two scrimmages and today will be the Bears’ first game, but by all accounts, BT was impressive in its tune-ups. The team is ranked 178th nationally and 19th in Florida for all classifications by MaxPreps. The Bears are ranked fourth in Class 7A.

Cartersville will enter the game ranked 37th nationally and 3rd in Georgia by MaxPreps’ computer rankings, first in Class 4A.

All of that goes to say tonight’s game could be a barn-burner, which would be new for the Purple Hurricanes, who haven’t played a game decided by single digits since Sept. 4, 2015, en route to 31 straight wins.