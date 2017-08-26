Cass softball had yet to win a game headed into a Friday matchup against Campbell.

Whatever anger the Lady Colonels had been harboring over their losing streak manifested itself in a big way, as Cass exploded for 11 runs in an 11-3 win at the Buccaneer Bash at Stars Field.

Sarah Fox had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.

Those RBIs came in the bottom of the fourth as Fox doubled, her second on the day, scoring Tatianna Christian, Kaila Carson and Macenzie Dougharty.

Cass more or less put this game away with a seven-run second inning.

After a passed ball scored a run, Alexia Najarro tripled home Sarah Fox.

Sarah Moore doubled in Najarro the next at bat, and scored after a Haley Owens double.

MaeMae McIntryre, who went 2-for-3 on the day, singled home two more, and the onslaught stopped at seven.

Cass had five players with two hits or more, and Taylor Gibson hit safely in all three of her at-bats.

As of press time, the Lady Colonels second game of the night had not yet been completed.

Cass will face off against Coffee and Sonoraville today, continuing Buccaneer Bash play.

East Paulding 7, Cartersville 2

On the Cartersville side, the Lady Canes had a disappointing night in a 7-2 loss at East Paulding.

Things remained calm until the fourth inning. Anna Kate McElhaney loaded the bases, and it got worse from there.

McElhaney walked three East Paulding batters in a row to give them a 3-0 lead. An RBI groundout accounted for the fourth run, but the damage was done.

East Paulding added two more with a single and double back to back in the fifth inning to notch a 7-0 lead.

Cartersville’s lone runs came in the sixth inning, one off a rundown and the other off a Mattie Johnson groundout.

As a team, Cartersville only mustered four hits spread out among four players.

The Lady Canes are now 3-4 on the year, and will participate in the Bucanneer Bash this weekend, playing Cherokee and Jackson County.