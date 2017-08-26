Trevor Lawrence can be on a date with his girlfriend, having a night out with his family or just grabbing some food with his friends, and his celebrity will find him.

Every time, the same thing happens.

People glance at him sideways, as if trying to place him. More likely, given that he’s 6-foot-6, has long blond hair and is the most recognizable person in Cartersville, Georgia, they’re trying to convince themselves that it’s really him.

Then, if they can bring up the courage to do it, they’ll walk over to him.

Are you Trevor Lawrence?

Trevor, can I get a picture?

Good luck this week, Trevor.

“I don’t think I’ve gone a day where I’ve been out in public, in probably six months, where someone hasn’t said something,” the senior Cartersville quarterback said. “Just asking me if I’m Trevor Lawrence or wanting to meet me or shake my hand and just talk to me for a minute.”

Lawrence responds a little awkwardly to the people introducing themselves, offering handshakes and advice. He smiles and listens and nods politely.

It’s a little disorienting for a quiet kid who’d prefer to just go to school and hang out with his friends and play football in anonymity.

But when you play football like Trevor Lawrence does, that’s not an option. Lawrence has a cannon arm and quick feet and a football mind that’s advanced beyond his years.

In three years of high school, he’s lost two games and thrown the second-most touchdowns in Georgia high school history, with a full year of his career still to go.

When he was a sophomore in high school, Scout recruiting analyst Chad Simmons wrote that “he has future NFL first rounder written all over [him],” also noting that “Lawrence was the easiest five star I have ever named, and I did that his freshman year.”

Simmons was just one voice in a crowd.

“Lawrence's talent is undeniable. On paper, he's got everything you want,” 247 Sports’ Barton Simmons (no relation to Chad) gushed while naming him the top recruit in the class of 2018 after his freshman year.

Anointed as, not just a good college prospect, but a potential program-changing, once-in-a-decade player, the skinny, quiet kid from Cartersville was pushed into the very center of the maelstrom of college football in SEC country.

That meant college coaches and media requests and fan mail. It meant a target on his back in high school games, every major college coach in the country after his signature and, yes, people stopping him on the street for a handshake and a few words.

It’s a lot to ask anyone to deal with, especially a 14-year-old just finishing his freshman year in high school.

But the most impressive thing about Trevor Lawrence is that none of the fame, none of the attention and the sky-high expectations, have changed who he is.

“He’s not cocky at all, like, there’s no sign of that,” Carson Murray, Cartersville linebacker and one of Lawrence’s closest friends, said. “He has the right to be, but he just doesn’t act that way. So it’s pretty cool.”

...

The last football game Lawrence lost was a state semifinal in his freshman year.

On a cold December night at Cartersville’s Weinman Stadium, the Buford Wolves, on their way to a 15-0 season, made life miserable for Lawrence and the Canes.

Cartersville, which had scored 54, 41 and 35 points, respectively, in the three playoff games leading up to the semifinals, managed just a field goal in a 27-3 loss.

Lawrence, who was already picking up some hype on the recruiting scene, was just 4-for-18 for 13 yards in the first half as Buford salted the game away.

And the Wolves didn’t let up one bit in the second half. Their defense featured players like Isaac Nauta, now at Georgia, Shug Frazier (NC State), David Curry (Georgia Tech) and Joshua Thomas (Iowa State), all monsters compared to the skinny freshman under center for the Canes.

At one point, Lawrence took a blindside hit after throwing an interception that ended a series.

“He threw a pick and was getting blasted,” said Erik Richards, who is one of the recruiting coordinators for the Army All-American Game and has followed Lawrence’s career since middle school. “He went to the bench. Most freshmen ... wouldn’t have gone back in. I mean, that was a hell of a defense, if I remember right, that Buford had, and to take the hits he took as a freshman, [but] he got up and he went back out there.”

Lawrence’s toughness didn’t make the final score look any better, or help cover up the pain of losing so close to a state championship.

“I was really upset,” Lawrence said. “Losing to Buford was tough, because I was actually pretty close to the seniors that graduated that year, so it was pretty tough after that game, just knowing that I’m not going to get to play with them again, and I couldn’t lead those seniors to a state championship, which is what I wanted to do. But, I learned a lot from that game for sure, so I guess it was worth the loss to learn what I did and to gain what I did from it.”

Since then, Lawrence has become the No. 1 high school football player in the country.

Cartersville has won two state championships—including one over that same Buford team a year later.

Cartersville’s winning streak has now reached 31 games. After that cold December night, the Canes haven’t lost in 995 days.

“We were hungry and knowing that we got so close and didn’t get it, we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want to feel that any team is better than us either. So I don’t want to lose any games. We didn’t lose any games and I don’t want to lose any the rest of my high school career.”

...

Lawrence is 6-foot-6 and a built 210 pounds, no longer skinny like he was as a freshman. A mane of blond hair—immortalized with its own Twitter account, @TLawHair—hangs straight to below his shoulders.

He looks a little bit like the greatest athlete the Vikings—sword and shield, not Sam Bradford—ever had, a little bit like a goofy kid, and a lot like a star quarterback, especially if you think that a star quarterback should also have a little bit of movie star in them.

He’s been the consensus No. 1 recruit in his class for most of his high school career, and is committed to defending national champion Clemson.

In 2016, he was only the third junior to be named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-Classification Player of the Year.

Barring injury, he’ll easily break the Georgia high school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a career, currently held by Deshaun Watson, by the end of the 2017 season.

And most of it doesn’t mean much to him.

“He’s got a chance, statistically, to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in high school history, and you don’t ever hear him talk about that,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “He wants to win another state championship, and if breaking those records is a byproduct of winning another state championship, he’s going to be happy. ... He’s garnered a lot of awards and accolades and recognition, but there’s been a couple of times that he’s been recognized for some things that he’s asked us to recognize somebody else, that’s just the kind of person he is.”

Lawrence is contradictory in ways that happen to make him a great quarterback.

He’s laid-back off the field and ruthlessly competitive on it.

He’s dedicated to football, but doesn’t let it consume his life.

With his height and hair, he draws attention, but is quick to deflect it.

Lawrence is straight out of central casting, the platonic ideal of the small-town star that America loves to swoon over. He’s tall and handsome, talented and humble, always puts his team first and cares more about winning than any individual award.

He goes to church every Sunday and tweets about how much he loves his girlfriend. He hangs out with the same group of friends, some of whom he’s known since elementary school, playing video games and swimming and watching movies—The Karate Kid is his all-time favorite.

The comparisons he inspires aren’t to Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but to fictional characters like Chip Hilton or Frank Merriwell.

“He’s not entitled, he’s not a prima donna,” retired NFL quarterback and current analyst Trent Dilfer said. “He doesn’t think he’s better than everybody else, he treats people well, he’s highly coachable. So he checks all the boxes, [and] the danger boxes, he doesn’t have any. There’s no real danger signs with him because he’s not the negative things, and he is the positive things from a personality, makeup standpoint. I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

...

It’s clear that Trevor got his height from his parents. Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence still have the look of the athletes that they were in high school.

Jeremy was a powerful basketball player and track star, making all-state in both, while Amanda played basketball and volleyball.

They met at East Tennessee State University, where Jeremy transferred in after a year of playing Division-III basketball in Virginia.

The two married around the time they graduated and started moving around the country, both for his job as a product manager and hers as a nurse.

Their oldest son, Chase, attended five different schools, but they had settled in Cartersville by the time Trevor started going to school.

Growing up, their second son was a wild bundle of energy.

“Up until the time he was about 6, he was very active and very outspoken, just, he was wild,” Jeremy said. “Not nearly as laid back as he is now. If you saw him when he was 4 or 5, you would have thought he would have been a linebacker.”

Trevor never was a linebacker, but he actually didn’t play quarterback until his second year playing football, when he was 7.

From then on, his talent was readily apparent. He was tall and had a strong arm, but also seemed to grasp the intricacies of playing quarterback, the reads and split-second decisions that define the position.

When he was 10, he started playing for the Acworth Warriors, an all-star program in Cobb County that faced better competition than the Bartow County rec teams.

“He had ability beyond his years,” Acworth 10U coach Nate Halbrooks said. “You don’t see a kid with all those tools at that age, and if you do, it’s very, very rare.”

After sixth grade, Lawrence moved back to Cartersville to play football at Cartersville Middle School.

He didn’t start for the team as a seventh-grader. There was an older kid in the program, and the team didn’t place much of an emphasis on throwing the ball.

Talent was still there, though, and in eighth grade, Lawrence proved it.

Through a tryout process, he was selected as the quarterback of a Georgia team that went on to win the Football University national championship, beating out 63 other teams from across the country in a March Madness-style tournament.

The FBU tournament, which is affiliated with the Army All-American Game, foreshadowed the way that he would dominate and draw eyes in high school.

“He quarterbacked that team to an undefeated tournament,” Richards said. “They only had one game that was closer than 30-something points. So it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out, by the eighth grade, he had some intangibles and special tools that were going to translate well, not only to the varsity level, but beyond.”

...

The Cartersville coaches realized they had something special on their hands during spring practice that same year.

A few select eighth-graders are called up to practice with the varsity during that time, and Lawrence was one of them that year.

One day, Lawrence’s team was running a four-vertical concept. In the play, the inside receiver runs vertically up the seam of the field, past the linebackers and in between the safeties.

To get the ball to him requires a very precise throw. A quarterback needs to have the smarts to see when his receiver gets open, the arm strength to zip the ball by the linebacker and the touch to drop it in between the defenders.

“Trevor hit the kid in the head with the ball,” King remembered. “That’s a throw juniors and seniors are supposed to make and he was an eighth-grader making that throw, so we all just looked at each other, like, he sees it really well.”

Lawrence nearly didn’t make it to the Cartersville practice fields.

After winning the FBU national championship, it was clear that he had a chance to not only earn a football scholarship, but to be a potentially top-tier recruit, and with coach Frank Barden retiring and a new coach coming in, the situation at Cartersville was tenuous.

“At that point, we were like, we have to do what’s best for Trevor,” Amanda Lawrence said. “Do we stay here, or do we move? We were kind of at that point.”

King ended up being the new hire, and he quickly assuaged the family’s concerns, convincing them that Cartersville was the right place for Trevor.

It was a decision that’s turned out pretty well for all parties. King and Bail never envisioned starting a freshman, but Lawrence won a battle with junior Miller Forristall early in the 2014 season.

“The difference was when Miller was in the game, we felt like we kicked a lot of field goals,” Bail said. “And when Trevor came in the game we were ending the drives with a lot of touchdowns. So I don’t have to be the greatest coach in the world to determine that that’s the guy we needed to go with.”

Forristall moved to tight end, eventually earning a scholarship to Alabama at that position.

Lawrence moved into the huddle full-time, where he learned to lead a group of players three or four years his senior. His stick-thin frame sometimes made him look like a boy playing against men, but Lawrence gained the respect and trust of his older teammates.

The Canes lost 27-26 to North Cobb in the second game of the season with the two quarterbacks still splitting time.

Then they reeled off 11 straight wins from then on before running into Buford in the playoffs, getting “on a roll,” as Lawrence said.

The season-ending semifinal loss was demoralizing, but it set the stage for one of the greatest runs the state has ever seen.

In 2015, Lawrence’s sophomore year, the Canes avenged the North Cobb loss with a 34-31 win in the second game of the season and then didn’t play a game closer than 21 points until the state championship game, when they faced off once again with Buford.

Cartersville’s offense struggled once again, but it wouldn’t matter as the Canes’ defense dominated in a 10-0 win.

“It was a great feeling,” Lawrence said. “People always ask, like, what was my best high school experience, and I say winning that state championship my sophomore year. It was just a different feeling, especially coming from where we were the year before and we got to beat Buford in the state championship, and then our school hadn’t won it in 16 years before that, so it was just an awesome feeling knowing our community was behind us and winning that game for everyone.”

2016, his junior year, didn’t have anything like the drama of 2015, but the eventual state championship was no less sweet.

In 15 games, the Canes won every game by at least 10 points, and only three were decided by less than 20.

In the state championship game that had been such a nerve-wracking catharsis the year before, Cartersville scored early and often, eventually beating Thomson 58-7.

“That’s just always been the goal with coach King, winning the state championship, and he makes sure we work hard enough to get there,” Lawrence said. “It wasn’t hard to stay focused, because once you win that state championship, it’s such a good feeling that I don’t want to go back the next year and not win it and miss out on that.”

...

Colorado State was the first school to offer Lawrence, in his freshman year, but soon the offers came flying in, fast and furious.

“It was a crazy number,” King said. “I had stacks and stacks of business cards where coaches were coming through. I needed a revolving door instead of that door on my office. They just want to see, want to check things out and find out if they’ve got a shot with him.”

As it turned out, most didn’t. Lawrence handled his recruitment the same way he’s handled everything that’s come his way.

He was level-headed, poised, and refused to be caught up in the whirlwind that often comes with being a high-profile recruit.

“He kind of decided early on that you can only go to one school, so he wasn’t really worried about how many offers he had,” Jeremy Lawrence said. “He didn’t really want to go visit to the California schools or the Oregon schools, because he didn’t really want to go to school out West, so he didn’t really want to waste time and money to do that stuff. So he kind of narrowed that down to the Southeastern schools, with maybe a few stragglers at that point, and then he narrowed it down from there. And as they interact with coaching staffs and build relationships, you kind of don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Tennessee and Georgia were the early leaders, but Clemson entered the picture later on. Lawrence, a good student in high school with a 3.8 GPA, was determined to look at every aspect of a school.

“We’ve always tried to talk to Trevor about, yes, the football program’s important and they’re going to give you a scholarship, of course that’s important,” Amanda Lawrence said. “You’ve got to love where you play, but also if something were to happen that you weren’t able to play football, would you still be able to go to school there? And also thinking about what your degree is going to be if football wasn’t a factor, as well.”

The Lawrences visited schools four or five times, trying to nail down the right fit.

Trevor had planned to commit the summer before his junior year, but ended up shutting down the process in August to concentrate on his high school season.

Four months later, with his second state championship in hand, Lawrence’s decision came down to Clemson or Georgia.

On Dec. 15, 2016, Lawrence tweeted, “After a long and thoughtful process, I am blessed to announce that am committed to Clemson University #ALLIN [tiger emoji].”

That tweet now has 3,679 retweets and 8,953 likes.

“I had to turn my phone off actually when I did it, because it was just so crazy what people were saying and how many notifications I was getting,” Lawrence said. “But it was relieving to know, like, I’m committed to Clemson, that’s where I’m going. ... It really is a huge decision, but at the end of the day, it’s where I’m going, I’m choosing to go because of the people there and not just football opportunities, but all the other opportunities that are at Clemson.”

When Lawrence gets to college, his Cartersville celebrity will seem quaint.

Clemson’s Memorial Stadium seats 81,500. The Tigers are one of the marquee programs in college football.

Assuming he wins the starting job, Lawrence will go from being one of the most famous high schoolers in the country to one of the most famous college students.

He’s not worried. In fact, he’s not even thinking about it.

“I’m working to win a state championship this year and then right when that’s over, I’m going to be working to become the starter at Clemson, and then right when that happens, I’m going to be working to win a national championship and hopefully the Heisman Trophy and all that stuff that might come with it, if I do what I plan on doing,” Lawrence said. “But really, it’s just one thing at a time, once I tick one off, it’s just the next one, so that’s really how I go about it.”