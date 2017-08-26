A furious second-half rally had one county team skipping away jubilant and the other hurt, sulking and wondering what went wrong Friday as Adairsville scored 29 unanswered points, 22 of them coming after halftime, for a 29-15 win over Cass.

Adairsville’s Mason Boswell ran for three touchdowns, threw a 90-yard touchdown to Daylon Bailey, scored a two-point conversion and intercepted a pass to lead his team in what will surely be one of the best individual performances of the season.

“So far, it is [my best game],” Boswell said. “But I expect more though.”

The other side of that coin was coach Bobby Hughes’ Colonels (0-1), who were left to rue missed opportunities after being the victims of a second-half blitz.

“They’re hurting,” Hughes said. “I’m very disappointed for our kids. We had a really good week of practice and when adversity struck, we didn’t handle it.”

What looked like an early Cass runaway turned into a one-score game at halftime, thanks to a late touchdown from the Tigers (1-1) on a 3-yard run by Boswell with 1:05 until halftime.

That came after a 54-yard completion from Bryce Burgess to Cody Henderson on a fly route down the right side, and capped a wild last three minutes of the half that saw both teams score.

Cass jumped out to an early lead. On the fourth possession of the game after the teams traded punts, the Colonels marched 77 yards in 10 plays for a 7-0 lead.

The drive was jumpstarted by a 33-yard run by Ahijah Blackwell.

The Colonels stalled twice in Adairsville territory, but converted a fourth-and-1 from the 30 on a quarterback sneak by Rett Moore. Four plays later, they faced a fourth-and-10 from the 28, but Moore dropped the ball perfectly over Cameron Gonyea’s shoulder in the left side of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

Cass then got a gift when, on the final play of the first quarter, a bad snap sailed over the Adairsville punter’s head and all the way out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give the Colonels a 9-0 lead.

A big play on special teams also led to the third Cass score of the night. Malik Grimes returned a Tiger punt 55 yards to the Adairsville 33.

A face mask penalty moved them to the 18, and Blackwell did the rest of the work, cutting down the middle, spinning out of a tackle and somehow staying on his feet for an 18-yard touchdown with 2:56 left in the half.

Blackwell ran four times for 50 yards and the touchdown in the half.

The extra point was blocked, leaving Cass up 15-0.

It didn’t look like it would matter, but Adairsville didn’t let the Colonels separate that easily with their late touchdown to take some hope to the locker room.

Cass had 137 total yards in the half, but was actually outgained by the Tigers, who had 154. That discrepancy set the stage for the second half.

With Boswell mostly taking over the quarterback snaps from Burgess, the Tigers added two tight ends to the line and started bludgeoning the Colonels.

“In the third quarter, we came out there with the tight end and just decided to ground and pound it a bit,” Bishop said.

Their first play of the second half was a nearly 40-yard run by Christian Steele that was called back by a holding penalty. Not to worry.

Steele ripped off a 33-yarder three plays later, and Boswell capped the drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.

A missed 2-point try left Adairsville down 15-13, but it wouldn’t matter.

Dakota Hughes, who had four tackles and two tackles for loss, got a sack to stop a Cass drive and Boswell went back to work.

He hit Henderson for a 38-yard gain on third-and-eight and capped that drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.

He added the two-point conversion a minute later for a 21-15 lead with 3.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

Down for the first time after losing their 15-0 lead, the Colonels had one last chance.

Rett Moore hit Gavin Young deep down the sideline for a 55-yard gain to the Adairsville 7.

But with their lead in danger, the Adairsville defenders came up big.

A drop right on the goal line on third down saved them, and Hughes came off the edge to deflect a pass on fourth down.

“Hats off to the defense,” Bishop said. “Our kids played their hearts out.”

Cass then had the opportunity to pin Adairsville deep, but on first-and-15 from their own 10-yard line, Bailey, a sprinter in spring track season for the Tigers, got behind a Cass defense stacked at the line of scrimmage. Boswell’s pass was slightly behind him, but Bailey hauled it in and outsprinted everybody to the end zone for a backbreaking 90-yard touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter.

Travon Branch added the two-point conversion on a sweep to put the final touches to the mad comeback.

Down 29-15, the Colonels couldn’t respond, even failing to take advantage after Boswell fumbled the ball right back to them on an interception return.

Boswell finished with nine carries for 36 yards and the three touchdowns, and was 2-for-2 passing for 128 yards.

Adairsville only completed four passes, but got 210 passing yards as the shortest of those went for 28 yards.

Boswell added six tackles and the pick on defense.

Steele was a workhorse for the Tigers, rushing 15 times for 88 yards, while Blackwell was the top threat for Cass, running seven times for 58 yards and catching one pass for six.

The win was a huge pick-me-up for Adairsville, which had been blown out by Ridgeland in its first game.

As for Cass, the Colonels will have to reset their expectations after a disappointing letdown.

“We missed opportunities,” Hughes said. “We dropped a touchdown pass to take the lead, and instead of rising up, we dropped our head, and they sensed it and went for the kill.”