History was on the line Saturday night (and well into Sunday morning) for the Cartersville High Purple Hurricanes.

A history-making quarterback, a history-making team seeking to be only the third team in Georgia history to have three consecutive undefeated seasons.

With all that on the line in a nationally-televised game, the Bartram Trail (Fla.) at Cartersville game lived up to the billing, and the Canes lived up to their billing, holding on for a 52-45 win.

The top player in the country, quarterback Trevor Lawrence rose to the occasion as only he could, throwing for five touchdowns and over 400 yards.

He was on point with almost every throw, and Rico Frye was about as good, rushing for well over 100 yards and registering over 100 yards receiving as well with two touchdowns.

T.J. Horton was the other major target for Cartersville, having the game of his life.

Jackson Lowe was a major factor as well, and made several big catches, as well as scoring two touchdowns.

Bartram Trail showed why the Bears are the fourth-ranked team in the highest classification in Florida, scoring three consecutive touchdowns in between Cartersville possessions, as a touchdown before halftime, a touchdown after halftime and a touchdown after an onside kick allowed the Bears to come back from a four-score deficit.

The two teams would then trade touchdowns all the way until the end, with Bartram Trail tying the game in the fourth quarter and then the Canes going ahead by one score on big runs by Frye and Lawrence.

The game was so well-played, of course it came down to the final play of regulation — a first-and-10 with three seconds left and the Bears at the Cartersville 11-yard line.

It was then that the memorable moment happened, as the Canes’ defense stood strong and forced Bartram into an incompletion.

The collective exhale and simultaneous elation could be heard from well outside the stadium. And the announcers as the final buzzer rang said what the entire country now knows, “Trevor Lawrence is the real deal.”