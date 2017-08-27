In a game with 97 combined points, of course it came down to defense. Of course Bartram Trail’s Joey Gatewood, an Auburn commit who barreled his way through Cartersville defenders all night, lined up at receiver as his counterpart Riley Smith, a blue-chip quarterback in his own right, snapped the ball with three seconds left needing a touchdown to tie Cartersville.

And given their years-long penchant for doing so, of course Cartersville won this game, a 52-45 thriller that felt like a three-act play where if you went to the bathroom you’d miss a score, an onside kick and another score.

“We tell our kids all the time that your circumstances can’t dictate your actions,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “We gotta be patient and hope it works out in the end.”

The win was the most thrilling of any during the Canes’ current streak, which now moves to 32 consecutive wins. Of those 32, only a September 2015 game against North Cobb saw a closer margin of victory.

The win, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s bedazzling performance in it, were appropriate considering the game was televised for a national audience on ESPN2 and Lawrence has turned Cartersville into a national program with the kind of exploits he exhibited Saturday night.

Despite the coronation of the Canes, for about a quarter and a half, it seemed like the time it would take for the game to be over would be less than it took for it to start — lightning in the area pushed the start time back exactly 100 minutes.

But once it did, Lawrence and the Purple Hurricanes came out firing, quickly jumping out to a 17-0 lead. Lawrence put on a clinic, firing darts to Jackson Lowe for his first two touchdowns. He then connected with T.J. Horton on an 82-yard score, a throw Rivals Southeast Recruiting Director Chad Simmons called “a Sunday throw.” It was one of Horton’s two scores on the night, the other one coming on a 36-yard Lawrence pass that deserved similar praise.

The Canes scored on every single one of their drives in the first half — five touchdowns and a 24-yard Jonathan Cruz field goal — and for a while it looked like they might run away with the game.

But Bartram Trail did not go away.

Trailing 31-3, the Bears did not fold. Instead, both Gatewood, who runs with both reckless abandon and more athleticism than anyone on the field, and Smith, who looks the part of a traditional quarterback, collaborated on two late second quarter touchdowns to cut into Cartersville’s lead to 38-17 at the half.

Still trailing by 21, Batram Trail would get the ball to start the second half. Gatewood methodically drove the Bears down the field on a drive that was punctuated by a 57-yard pass to Gunnar Hitzeman, who served as a safety valve all night to make the score 38-24.

And then Darrell Southerland pulled a page out of Sean Payton’s playbook, calling for an onside kick that Cartersville was not ready for, recovering and setting up great field position, while simultaneously keeping Lawrence and Cartersville’s offense off the field for a third consecutive possession.

Smith tagged back in Gatewood, and it took the Bears about a minute to pull within seven.

“Momentum was on their side in the third quarter,” King said.

However, Cartersville responded, scoring even after a 54-yard pass to E.J. Turner was negated because of a penalty.

Lawrence didn’t seem to mind, as he scrambled for 24 yards on the very next play, and then completed three of his next four passes for for 58 yards, including a 13-yard laser to Kaleb Chatmon to make the score 45-31.

But after nearly tying the game up midway through the third quarter, Bartram Trail came all the way back to begin the fourth, evening the tally at 45-apiece, completing a 35-7 run.

The two teams would then trade punts, and late in the fourth, when it needed a score, Cartersville turned to Rico Frye.

Frye was phenomenal all night, a stalwart on short yardage, none more important than a 1-yard touchdown with 3:40 left.

To set up that 1-yard score, Frye ran five times on that final drive, the first called run plays of the second half for Cartersville. The big play of the series was when he took a screen pass and went 54 yards inside the Bartram Trail 10, setting up what would be the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

“It just felt like a lot of weight just came off my shoulders right there,” Frye said. “It was a big run right there and I’m just thankful that that happened.”

The way this video-game-come-to life was going, that was far too much time. Smith drove the Bears down the field, and got them in position with a chance to tie the game.

Credit goes to Bradley Kirk, who after two critical pass interference calls against him earlier in the game, was so physical with Gatewood off the line of scrimmage on that final play, the Auburn Commit was literally pushed off the field, despite replay showing he was who Smith was looking for.

Grant Harris then came from his middle linebacker position and chased a scrambling Smith down as he released the ball, resulting in a non-threatening incomplete pass as time expired with Bartram Trail still sitting on two timeouts but no time left on the clock.

“Obviously, we would have liked to have a little more time in the end,” Bartram Trail coach Darrell Southerland said. “But Cartersville’s obviously a really, really good football team.”

Horton, shaking, found Frye on the sideline and watched as the Cartersville defense got a stop as Smith went down with a whimper with no one to throw to.

When the dust settles, the Saturday night-Sunday morning ESPN2 game will go down as one of the most memorable in the illustrious history of Cartersville football.

It won’t be because of the TV cameras, though. It will be because two teams who are among the elite of two elite football states played a game down to the wire, something Cartersville hasn’t had to do while the program has been at its current pinnacle. It will be because the game, despite its topsy-turvy nature and high scoring, came down to one cinmatic-caliber final play. And it will be because, like all great spectacles, those who saw it had to wait for it.

It was worth the 100-minute delay, and the Canes are now guaranteed to surpass the 1,000-day mark since their last loss on Dec. 5, 2014.

“It’s good for our morale,” King said. “Some of our guys are beat up, but to win a game in this type of atmosphere on this stage, it’s huge for the program.”

TEAM STATS

Total Yards: Bartram 598, Cartersville 546

Passing Yards: Bartram 379, Cartersville 404

Rushing Yards: Bartram 219, Cartersville 142

1st Downs: Bartram 28, Cartersville 22

Penalties: Bartram 10-75, Cartersville 9-65

Turnovers: Bartram 1, Cartersville 0

Offensive Possessions: Bartram 12, Cartersville 10

Time of Possession: Bartram 28:29, Cartersville 19:13

CARTERSVILLE PLAYER STATS:

OFFENSE

Trevor Lawrence — 18-for-23 passing, 404 yards, 5 TDs; 8-44 rushing

Rico Frye — 18-108 rushing, 2 TDs; 3-102 receiving

T.J. Horton — 6-132, 2 TDs receiving

Jackson Lowe — 4-86, 2 TDs receiving

E.J. Turner — 1-47 receiving

Kaleb Chatmon — 2-19, TD receiving

J’Kobe Orr — 2-18 receiving

DEFENSE

Nyvin Nelson — 11 tackles, sack

JaCorey Johns — 9 tackles, sack, forced fumble, 3 QB pressures

Carson Murray — 12 tackles

Marko Dudley — 5 tackles, INT, PBU

Grant Harris — 4 tackles, 0.5 sacks, QB hit

Darian Poellnitz — 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Marquail Coaxum — 10 tackles

Dylan Henderson — 7 tackles

Bobby Harris — 2 tackles, sack

Evan Williams — 4 tackles

Isaiah Chaney — 4 tackles

Sunni Moorehead — 3 tackles

Jake Richards — 2 tackles

Bradley Kirk — 1 tackle, PBU

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jonathan Cruz — 9 kickoffs, 8 touchbacks; 7/7 PATs; 24-yard field goal; 2 punts (44, 45 yards)

E.J Turner — 3-36 on kickoff returns

Terry Berdin — 1-20 on kickoff returns

KEY BARTRAM TRAIL PLAYER STATS:

Joey Gatewood — 18-123, 2 TDs rushing; 10-13, 184, TD passing

Riley Smith — 18-24, 195, 3 TDs, INT passing