Adairsville softball swept Armuchee in a high-scoring doubleheader Monday, winning 9-8 and 12-6.

Havyn Isaac hit a clutch three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth in the opening game, turning a 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 lead before the Lady Tigers hung on in the seventh.

Adairsville had held an early lead before Armuchee scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings against Loren Harris.

Sadye Johnson hit two solo homers, including one to start the scoring in the sixth before Isaac’s game-winner. Natalie Burrow and Alexa Varner chipped in with two hits apiece.

Harris threw a complete game for the win, striking out seven. Only four of the eight runs she allowed were earned.

The second game was less of a nailbiter as Adairsville scored at least one run in each of the first five innings.

After scoring just one in the first, the Lady Tigers scored three in the second, two in the third and three in both the fourth and fifth.

Starter Victoria O’Neal gave up four runs in the top of the third as Armuchee took a 5-4 lead, but it was short-lived as Adairsville scored twice in the bottom of the inning to take the lead back.

O’Neal threw a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out six. Only one of the runs charged to her was earned.

For the offense, Harris went 4-for-4 and had four RBIs from the leadoff spot. Natalie Burrow had three hits, and Sierra Tanner and Johnson each had two. Harris, Tanner, Makenzie Gwin and Emily Collum led the team with two runs apiece.

The sweep moved the Lady Tigers to 7-3 on the year.

They’ll play again today at Haralson County at 5:30 p.m.

Cass softball shut out

Cass softball was blanked Monday by Kell, losing 8-0 in five innings.

Sarah Moore had the only two hits for the Lady Colonels, who kept it close for a while until Kell scored all of its runs in the fourth inning.

Four hits, two errors, and two walks did the damage in the inning as eight runs crossed the plate.

Cass didn’t have much of a chance to come back. Moore’s two singles and walks by Maggie Collum, Haley Owens and Mae Mae McIntyre were the only baserunners that the Lady Colonels could manage.

Cass fell to 1-9 on the season.

The Lady Colonels will play again today, when they host East Paulding at 5:55 p.m.