WOODLAND

The Wildcats (4-4) defeated Armuchee 4-3 Friday, scoring two runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Caroline Higdon had an RBI double in that inning for one of the two runs.

Skylar Chappell and Ansley Evans also had RBIs in the game.

Sarah Baynard got the win, tossing 6.2 innings of eight-hit ball, giving up three runs and nine strikeouts and just one walk.

Later that day, Caroline Higdon turned into an RBI machine. Higdon, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, exploded for seven RBIs in an 18-0 rout of Sprayberry.

The Wildcats scored 12 runs in the fifth inning as Madi Bentley pitched five innings of one-hit ball.

On Saturday, Woodland kept its penchant for big innings going, scoring nine runs in the third inning en route to a 13-1 win over Campbell.

Higdon continued her great weekend, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs after notching seven in the game before.

Five different Lady Wildcat players recorded a hit, helping Sarah Baynard earn the win after allowing just two hits.

Later Saturday, the Lady Wildcats suffered their only loss of the Buccaneer Bash, 10-6 to Sequoyah.

Woodland was able to fight back after falling behind by four in the fifth inning, pulling within one at a 7-6 score.

But Sequoyah proved to be too much, despite Woodland getting contributions from seven different players. Ansley Evans had an RBI double in the fifth as part of a three-run inning, and Jordan Duck, Caroline Higdon, and Morgan Bailey each had multi-hit games.

Woodland will next face off against Paulding County today at 5:55.

CASS

The Lady Colonels (1-10) racked up six second-inning runs to win a 11-3 game over Campbell High School Friday in the Buccaneer Bash.

Taylor Gibson, who also picked up the win, had three hits in three at-bats.

Multiple Cass players had multi-hit games — Haley Owens, Alexia Najarro, Sarah Fox, and Mae Mae McIntryre both had big days at the plate.

Najarro, Fox, Gibson, McIntrye, and Sarah Moore all stole multiple bases as well. Fox had three on her own, and Cass tallied nine total.

Later that day, after combining for 14 runs after two innings, Sequoyah took the win over Cass.

After Sequoyah added two more in the third, the scoring stalled, remaining 9-7 the rest of the game.

Both Sarahs for Woodland hit home runs — Fox in the second inning and Moore in the first.

On Saturday morning, Cass’ offense stalled in a 3-1 loss to Coffee.

Coffee got out in front early, and the Lady Colonels couldn’t recover.

Taylor Gibson suffered the loss, pitching six innings of seven-hit ball.

Later that afternoon, the Lady Colonels’ offensive struggles continued, as they were blanked 4-0 by Sonoraville.

Sonoraville jumped ahead in the first inning and didn’t look back.

Gibson picked up her second loss of the day, pitching two innings and giving up three runs and two hits.

CARTERSVILLE

The Lady Canes were routed in a 17-3 loss against Cherokee Saturday.

Colbi Ballard had a rough day on the mound, giving up 10 runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

Cartersville (3-6) didn’t fare much better in its second game.

The Lady Canes fell 11-3 to Jackson County.

Ballard gave up nine runs on 10 hits as the Lady Canes lost their second straight game of the day.

They’ll play at Woodland on Wednesday.