Sam Howard got his work in on Sunday, but not in the manner in which he was accustomed.

The Cartersville alum came out of the bullpen to throw seven innings for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in the Colorado Rockies organization, giving up six hits and three runs.

The game was already lost after starter Tyler Anderson gave up four runs to the Salt Lake Bees in the first.

Howard gave up two runs in the third, his first inning of work, but surrendered just a lone run over the last six innings of the game. He walked two and had two strikeouts.

That came after a fairly normal, if truncated, start on Monday for Howard, when he worked four innings, gave up four runs and took the loss against the Sacramento River Cats.

Howard gave up eight hits and struck out four in that game. The two-outing week moved Howard’s Triple-A ERA to 4.08 in 14 appearances (13 starts).

He’s given up 34 runs and struck out 60 in 75 innings with the Isotopes.

Down a few rungs on the minor-league ladder, Connor Justus’ batting average has slipped to .201 after getting three hits in five games last week for the Class A-Advanced Inland Empire 66ers in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Justus started the week by going 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Lancaster Jethawks, but was just 1-for-15 in the remaining four games.

He was still contributing, scoring four runs and driving in another in the four games. Justus is hitting .201/.317/.300 in 110 games.

FOOTBALL

Trase Fezzia (Ellsworth CC Fr., Cartersville) — Fezzia had two pass breakups last Thursday in his first college game as Ellsworth lost 31-7 to Garden City Community College.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones had one solo tackle in his college debut as Colorado State waxed Oregon State, 58-27, on Saturday.

Brandon Wade (Ellsworth CC Fr., Cartersville) — Wade started at defensive end but didn’t record a sack last Thursday as Ellsworth lost 31-7 to Garden City Community College.

SOCCER

Katelynn Harbeke (Life University Jr., Cass) — Harbeke has been one the top players for Life in the early season. She scored her first goal in the third game of the season against South Carolina-Beaufort on Aug. 22, and followed that up with a hat trick and an assist on Saturday against Ave Maria. So far, she’s started all five games and has 16 shots (12 shots on goal), four goals and two assists.

Katie Lawhorn (Life University Fr., Adairsville) — Lawhorn has played in all five games for the Running Eagles, making two starts and recording one shot.

Cody West (Duquesne Sr., Cass) — West was a stalwart defender all last season for the Dukes, and has started out 2017 the same way. He’s started both games for the 1-1 Duquesne team. His best performance so far came in a scrimmage against Seton Hill, as West had two assists in a 3-0 win.