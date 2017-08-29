JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville’s Jake Gooch delivers to the plate during a game at LakePoint during the 2017 high school season. Gooch committed Friday to play baseball at Georgia Tech ahead of his junior season with the Canes.

Once he got an official offer from Georgia Tech, it didn’t take long for Jake Gooch to decide that was where he wanted to play college baseball.

Gooch committed to the Yellow Jackets Friday, two days after receiving an offer on Wednesday.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Georgia Tech for a while,” Gooch said. “I went to the camp last fall and I liked it a lot then. It’s also what’s best for my family, staying in-state.”

The Cartersville junior becomes the fourth member of the Canes to commit to a Division-I school, following seniors Anthony Seigler and Devin Warner (Auburn) and Curtis Wilkes (Georgia State).

Gooch’s classmate J.P. Martin recently decommitted from Alabama.

Gooch will also be following in the footsteps of former Cartersville shortstop Connor Justus, who played four years for Georgia Tech before being drafted in 2016 by the Los Angeles Angels.

Gooch hit .225 last year while playing in 31 of 32 games for Cartersville as a sophomore.

A catcher at heart—that’s the position he’ll play at Tech—he mostly played first base and DH’ed for the Canes.

He also threw 20 innings, third on the team, with a 2.45 ERA.

He then had a good summer on the showcase circuit, playing with his Cartersville teammate Mason Barnett on the East Cobb Colt .45s.

“I think I had a good summer behind the plate and hitting and pitching,” Gooch said. “I think I made a good name for myself.”

Gooch also had interest from North Carolina, N.C. State and South Carolina, among others, but the chance to stay in-state and play for a premier program was too much to pass up.

“That’s probably the best program that’s in Georgia,” Gooch said. “That’s one of the best schools around and that’s where I want to compete and that’s where I want to be at. Not only did I want to go there just for baseball, but that’s what’s best for my family. That’s what mainly influenced my decision.”